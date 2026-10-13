Houston QB Conner Weigman Receives Multiple Honors After Week 6 Performance

The Houston Cougars head into the week with momentum after demolishing Kansas State on the road 35-16 this past Saturday. This was one of the best Big 12 games the Cougars have ever put together since joining the conference in 2023.

While the defense stepped up, it was the offense that was dominant and clinical the entire game. That unit put on a show in Manhattan, Kansas, and the effort was obviously led by senior quarterback Conner Weigman.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Weigman threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns on a 63 percent completion rate (19 out of 30) against K-State. He also added six rushing carries for 21 yards as well. His QBR was 96.3, which was the second-highest of the season so far for him.

All four of his touchdown passes were to redshirt junior tight end Patrick Overmyer. Weigman was recognized for this performance with two weekly awards.

More Honors for Weigman

Oct 10, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman was named to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 for Week 6. This was his second time receiving this recognition this season, with the last in Week 4 after his game against Georgia Southern. Weigman was also named to the Great 8 three different times last season, including the postseason edition for his performance against LSU in the Texas Bowl.

The Cypress, Texas, native was named alongside Gunnar Stockton of Georgia, LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina, BYU's Bear Bachmeier, Gio Lopez of Wake Forest, Navy's Jackson Gutierrez, Braden Atkinson of Oregon State, and Blake Baker of Louisiana Tech. Baker is also a Cypress native.

Weigman is also currently on the midseason watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the best quarterback in the nation.

The 23-year-old was also named the Shriners Children's East-West Bowl Monday Morning Quarterback for his Week 6 outing. Weigman just made the cut as a top-15 candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as well.

Weigman has 19 total touchdowns this season along with just one interception. 15 of those are touchdown passes, which is ninth overall. His total QBR of 85.2 is also ninth in the country. He's hte the only Big 12 quarterback to be in the top 10 in that category as well.

Weigman's leadership and experience will be key for a Houston team that is right in the thick of the race to make the Big 12 championship halfway through the year. His passing and arm abilities have reached another level this season as well. Weigman just might be the most underrated quarterback in the conference.