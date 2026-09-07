5 Biggest Winners From Houston's Win over Oregon State

Houston Cougars football kicked off their 2026 season with a 33-20 victory over the Oregon State Beavers. While it was far from a perfect performance as a team, there were some standout players who came through and shined in Week 1 for Houston.

Here are the five biggest winners from the Cougars' season opener.

Amare Thomas

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) makes a reception as Oregon State Beavers defensive back Sailasa Vadrawale III (8) defends during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's No. 1 wide receiver put on an exceptional show in his first game as a senior. Almost every time that the Cougars needed a big play, Thomas was there. He had a huge game of eight receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown as Houston's leading receiver.

Thomas was clearly the top target in the game. The 6-foot, 205-pound wideout scored a 31-yard touchdown in the first quarter, where he broke two tackles, and then made the play of the game when it really mattered. Houston faced a third-and-six late in the fourth quarter, just up six points, and it was Thomas who went up and made an incredible catch over his defender that moved the chains.

Thomas has picked up exactly where he left off and shown why he'll be one of the best players in the Big 12 this season.

Re'Shaun Sanford II

The Houston running back room looks quite deep after what Sanford did in the opener with 11 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt junior burst out for a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter and sped past all the defenders into the end zone. His speed was on display. Even after two ACL injuries during his first three years at Houston, Sanford could have a big role this season.

Patrick Overmyer

The Cougars' tight end wasn't mentioned as much during fall camp, but his presence was always constant. That's what happened in this game. The redshirt junior went under the radar but was valuable in the passing game to keep the offense moving. Overmyer made six receptions for 84 yards and that was the second-most on the team. He can't be forgotten as a passing target.

Javion White

The Cougars' junior defensive back got involved in the pass rush with two sacks. He was the star of the defense against Oregon State and demonstrated just how versatile he can be. His first sack came on the first drive of the game and his second sack officially put the game away at the end.

White can handle bigger receivers and tight ends over the middle as well. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, the transfer from Tulane looks like an electric addition.

Conner Weigman

Finally, we've got the senior quarterback in Weigman, who had a great game overall. Weigman went 20 out of 30 for 305 yards and one touchdown in the air. He ran for 30 yards and a touchdown as well. The one interception wasn't really his fault, as it was catchable but got tipped up in the air.

Weigman showed his complete arsenal, with throws at all levels. He was also elusive on the ground when he needed to. This is a promising start to the year for Houston's underrated field general.