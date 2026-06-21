5 Oklahoma State Players Houston Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

One of the Houston Cougars' most interesting home football games this upcoming season is against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 17 at TDECU Stadium.

While the Cowboys are not one of the top contenders in the Big 12 in 2026 like Houston, they will still likely be a competitive team to beat. It's a whole new era for Oklahoma State, which went through a complete rebuild during the offseason with a massive focus on the transfer portal.

Oklahoma State is not the same 1-11 team from last season, nor is it the same program that has gone 0-18 over the last two years in the conference. New head coach Eric Morris has brought over a horde of staff and players from North Texas to Stillwater as the Cowboys are poised to take the first step forward in the rebuild.

Here are five Oklahoma State players to watch out for in this game.

Drew Mestemaker, QB

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during a spring football game for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mestemaker, the five-star sophomore transfer quarterback from North Texas, was quietly one of the best quarterbacks in the country last season. He led the nation in total passing with 4,379 yards, and his 34 passing touchdowns were second overall as well. He'll be the key player in running Oklahoma State's offense, and Houston must get him under control.

Wyatt Young, WR

Young is a junior transfer wide receiver from North Texas, and he pairs up with Mestemaker again in what could be one of the best duos in the Big 12. Young is a No. 1 wide receiver and put up 1264 yards, which was third in the country. He remains a key figure in Oklahoma State's passing attack.

Caleb Hawkins, RB

The incoming sophomore transfer running back returns to his home state and is poised to lead the Oklahoma State running game. Hawkins put up 1,434 yards, which was fifth in the country, while rushing for 25 touchdowns, first in the nation. Hawkins had incredible success in his freshman year at North Texas, and will look to transfer that into the Big 12.

Justin Bowick, WR

Bowick, entering his final season of college football, was one of the top transfer portal signings as a four-star from Illinois. He could also big another factor in the passing game of the offense. He had just 265 yards and five touchdowns last season, but his role could increase here.

James Williams, Edge

Williams is one of the highest-rated players on the defense as a lineman, as a transfer from Florida State. There is a lot of potential for the 6-foot-6 edge rusher to take another step forward during the season.