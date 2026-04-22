Do the Houston Cougars Finally Have What It Takes to Challenge for the Big 12 Title?

The 2026 Houston Cougars football season already has expectations to be special. That's not just from the fans, but also the players and coaches.

When coach Willie Fritz was hired in December of 2023, it was to turn the program around to meet the expectations it currently has. Fritz has been the master of turning programs around and getting them back to winning ways, and that is what happened last season.

The Cougars won 10 games for the first time since 2021 and a bowl game for the first time since 2022. The six-win jump from 2024 to 2025 was the biggest in the FBS last season. Make no mistake, that was just the beginning. Houston has much bigger goals than just a bowl win in 2026. It's to compete for a championship. That is winning the Big 12 and making it to the College Football Playoff.

This will now be the fourth year for Houston in the Big 12. It was a rebuild during the first two seasons with a 4-8 season record, buy 2025 was the first year that Houston was a real competitor and factor in the conference. The Cougars finished 10-3, but posted a 6-3 Big 12 record. That was a significant improvement from a 3-6 mark in 2024 and 2-7 record in 2023.

Houston finished fourth in the Big 12 and was among the race to make the Big 12 title game. If the Cougars had taken care of business at home against West Virginia and TCU, the final record could have been different. The reality was that Houston was right there in terms of contending for a place in the Big 12 championship. Could 2026 be the year UH makes it to the conference title game?

Houston: A True Big 12 Contender

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz hoists the Texas Bowl trophy after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Cougars broke plenty of droughts, including making the AP poll for the first time since 2022 and the CFP Top 25 since 2021. Houston also beat No. 24 Arizona State for its first road-ranked win since 2017.

Houston will likely begin the year ranked and is among the top contenders for the Big 12 title. Texas Tech is still firmly the favorite, and it remains the biggest obstacle for Houston. The Cougars lost to the Red Raiders 35-11 at home last year and were clearly a level below them. The gap seems to be closer this season, and that will get tested on Sept. 18 in Lubbock.

The big decider was the trenches, as it usually is in a Power Four conference. Houston has upgraded its offensive line through the transfer portal with experience such as Shadre Hurst and Anthony Boswell besides a deep freshman recruiting class. The tight end room is also full of depth, besides the playmakers on the outside and running backs.

The defensive line for Houston was strong last season, and now has a greater amount of depth. The Cougars have some big names on both sides of the ball, such as senior defensive lineman Ashton Porter and running back Makhi Hughes.

The experience that the Cougars have could play a big part. The stability of the system with the same playcallers in offensive coordinator Slade Nagle and defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong can help. It's a full offseason for Houston to improve within its systems.

Senior quarterback Connor Weigman is expected to have a big year. Having the same coordinator and favorite receiver in senior Amare Thomas returning could take the offense to a new level. The Cougars have a strong mix of experience, but also freshman talent. Paris Melvin Jr. could play in all three phases.

The balance across the board in each position room is solid. With the experience and talent, Houston has the ability to get to the Big 12 title game and win it. Tech and BYU are the top two UH will have to get through. Given their favorable schedule, the Cougars have a chance.