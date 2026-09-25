The Houston Cougars will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles this week on the road in the final non-conference game of the season. This is the chance for Houston to get back on track in the win column after a tough loss to Texas Tech in Week 3.

Houston cannot take this game lightly, as it has to travel out to Statesboro, Ga., and put up a good bounce-back performance. Here are five Cougars who could decide this matchup.

Makhi Hughes, RB

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Makhi Hughes (21) rushes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The senior running back did well against Texas Tech with 70 yards on just 15 carries. Hughes is the reliable workhorse who can move the chains, and he'll play a key role in this game. If Houston can control the game on the ground, that may allow the passing game to be second fiddle.

Georgia Southern's secondary is the strength of what is a top-35 defense in the country. Houston running the ball successfully avoids targeting the secondary too much and makes it predictable.

Trent Walker, WR

Given the fact that Georgia Southern's secondary is strong, Houston will need to have a couple of different receivers step up besides senior Amare Thomas, who has been the go-to target in Houston's offense.

Walker, the senior transfer out of Oregon State, has had a quiet start to the season with six catches for 64 yards. He could have a bigger game in Week 4 as a key third-down and intermediate route option.

Conner Weigman, QB

It's obvious that the senior signal-caller in Weigman will always be one of the key players in every game. However, his role doesn't have to be huge in a game like this. Weigman just needs to be efficient through the air and not turn the ball over. The run game can handle the rest. He only has one interception so far this year, and that was also tipped. Weigman also likely won'tbe running much in this game either.

Javion White, DB

The junior defensive back is a hybrid safety who can come down and make tackles, while also providing coverage on the back end. White will be all over the field, and he'll be important in preventing Georgia Southern from sneaking in run plays.

Kentrell Webb, S

The veteran fifth-year safety is one of Houston's leaders on defense, and it will be important for the Cougars to not allow chunk plays. Georgia Southern likes to throw the ball around and stretch opposing defenses.

Houston has struggled to defend big plays through the air, and Webb will need to prevent and contain the Eagles in the passing game.