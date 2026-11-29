It was a memorable senior night for the Houston Cougars as they beat the Baylor Bears 30-27 on a walk-off 50-yard field goal from junior kicker Jonathan Dimas. The clock struck 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, but Houston pulled out a late stunner with 10 unanswered points in just 1:22 left.

There were 18 points scored with under two minutes left.

Houston improves to 9-3 and keeps the 10-win season alive. Here are five takeaways.

Henderson Out of the Gate

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Keisean Henderson (5) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman was not listed on the Big 12 injury report, he ultimately did not start, and it was freshman Keisean Henderson who made his second straight start and his first at home. Houston scored two touchdowns on its first two drives and got out to a 14-0 lead.

Henderson looks comfortably in charge, and the Cougars used the running game. The 6-foot-5 signal-caller made some key throws, but it was his legs and mobility that were a key difference early. He had a 13-yard scramble on the first drive and then showed off his speed on the next drive with a 44-yard run down the sideline.

He eventually got his first rushing touchdown as a starter on the quarterback sneak from one yard out.

Run Defense Struggling

Houston’s run defense has gotten worse since the bye week, and it gave up a lot to sophomore running back Calen Knighten. He had two first-half touchdowns, including a huge 74-yard score down the sideline as he cut through defenders. Knighten also had a nine-yard rush on a direct snap where he outraced the defender.

Reliance on Rush Offense

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Houston had 189 rushing yards total out of 274 total yards at halftime. That allowed the Cougars to have almost 20 minutes of possession in the first half and to run 13 more plays than Baylor, including 15 first downs.

Houston had 265 total rushing yards and 540 total yards. The Cougars had three rushers for over 70 yards, including Henderson with 93 yards as the leading rusher.

Pressure in the Trenches

Baylor’s quality defense showed itself and brought down Henderson on numerous occasions for huge sacks that completely stalled multiple drives. The freshman standing in the pocket for a few extra seconds cost him. The Cougars were at the Baylor 13-yard line in the third quarter, and a sack made it a third-and-17.

Baylor had four sacks in the game as well as seven tackles for loss. Houston’s offensive line, a Joe Moore Award semifinalist, had some difficulties. Another sack in the second quarter at the Baylor 31-yard line knocked Houston out of field-goal range.

Houston also got its fair share of pressure in this one and had a couple of sacks as well.

Wild Sequences

The Cougars had a chance to kick a field goal in the first half and instead went for it on fourth-and-two, but weren’t able to convert as Henderson was sacked. Both teams exchanged field goals throughout the second quarter.

The fourth quarter was wild. While the Cougars had a chance to put it away, Henderson’s tipped pass was intercepted. Baylor junior quarterback DJ Lagway then threw an interception of his own. Houston had a chance to put the game away again but weren’t able to as Henderson’s pass was knocked down.

The Bears took a 27-20 lead with 1:22 left, but there was a lot left in store. Henderson delivered in his first opportunity for a touchdown late. He threw a beautiful 42-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Koby Young for the tie with 53 seconds left. The tying drive took just 29 seconds.

Houston got the ball back as the defense forced a quick three-and-out. There were just 22 seconds left, and Houston ran a fake kneel before a quick pass to senior receiver Amare Thomas for 26 yards set up Dimas for the game-winning 50-yard field goal. Thomas got down with one second left when Houston called the timeout.