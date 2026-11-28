It's a senior night blackout for the No. 18 Houston Cougars on a late Saturday night kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. at TDECU Stadium. Houston closes out the 2026 regular season at home against the Baylor Bears.

The Cougars enter this game at 8-3 and are still trying to keep the 10-win season alive as well as the opportunity to play in the best bowl game possible. Houston is coming off a 34-31 comeback win at West Virginia in its last road game.

Baylor is 6-5 and lost its last game at home to Texas Tech 20-10. Even after firing its coach Dave Aranda after Week 7, the Bears have still been competitive and it won't be an easy game for the Cougars.

The Bears have the best scoring defense and the most sacks in the Big 12. Houston will be looking to stay undefeated at home as well. This will be a challenge for the Cougars offense, that has performed well at home.

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Fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman was listed as probable with his right shoulder injury and missed the last game as freshman Keisean Henderson made his first start. Weigman being able to play would be huge for Houston. Defensively, the Cougars led by senior linebacker Jaden Yates will need to contain Baylor junior quarterback DJ Lagway.

Follow along with Houston Cougars On SI after kickoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations from Saturday night.

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Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) makes a catch against Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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