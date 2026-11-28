No. 18 Houston vs Baylor Live In-Game Updates, Analysis, Highlights and Box Score
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It's a senior night blackout for the No. 18 Houston Cougars on a late Saturday night kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. at TDECU Stadium. Houston closes out the 2026 regular season at home against the Baylor Bears.
The Cougars enter this game at 8-3 and are still trying to keep the 10-win season alive as well as the opportunity to play in the best bowl game possible. Houston is coming off a 34-31 comeback win at West Virginia in its last road game.
Baylor is 6-5 and lost its last game at home to Texas Tech 20-10. Even after firing its coach Dave Aranda after Week 7, the Bears have still been competitive and it won't be an easy game for the Cougars.
The Bears have the best scoring defense and the most sacks in the Big 12. Houston will be looking to stay undefeated at home as well. This will be a challenge for the Cougars offense, that has performed well at home.
Fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman was listed as probable with his right shoulder injury and missed the last game as freshman Keisean Henderson made his first start. Weigman being able to play would be huge for Houston. Defensively, the Cougars led by senior linebacker Jaden Yates will need to contain Baylor junior quarterback DJ Lagway.
Follow along with Houston Cougars On SI after kickoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations from Saturday night.
Houston vs Baylor Live Updates and Box Score
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Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.