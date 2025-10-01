Houston Cougars’ Leading Tackler Stands Out on their Defensive Front
Houston football (4-0) looks to continue its undefeated season as it takes on no. 11 Texas Tech on Saturday. The Cougars' defense has done well this season, picking up where it left off last year. Houston allows the 16th fewest yards per game on defense nationally, third fewest in the Big 12. Additionally, the Cougars give up just 13.3 points per game, 14th fewest in the FBS.
While the defensive performance may have been off against Oregon State, it further showcased the standout athlete that Houston has on its defensive line.
Houston’s Top Tackler
Senior defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr., who returns from last season, has performed really well and been a force to reckon with. Allen Jr. leads all defensive linemen in the FBS with 31 tackles after his career high 13 tackles at Oregon State. It’s seven more than the next closest defensive lineman in the Big 12.
The 6-foot-1 lineman, who could be considered undersized according to professional standards, has not let that stop him at all. With Aaron Donald as his inspiration, Allen Jr. is currently Houston’s leading tackler. After having 42 total tackles all of last season in 12 games, Allen Jr. already has close to 75% of that number in just four games.
The Atlanta native had a 79.1 defensive grade in Week 5, which was the highest grade by interior d-lineman in the Big 12. His 84 rush grade defense also graded out atop the Big 12 interior defensive linemen.
“I think Carlos has played extremely well. A lot of it is just doing the right thing and gobbling up double teams,” head coach Willie Fritz said in his weekly Monday press conference.
In Allen Jr.’s junior season, he had an 84.4 run defense grade according to PFF, which led all Big 12 interior defenders. This was the highest grade for a Big 12 interior defender in two seasons.
Allen Jr. spent three seasons at Kennesaw State before transferring to Houston as a junior. The 295 lb defensive lineman now ranks 2nd on the team in career sacks (6) and tackles for loss (19).
A Key Player for This Week
With Texas Tech housing an elite offense that currently ranks second in total offense, the Cougars defense must be at its best to have a chance of winning this crucial matchup. Allen Jr., alongside fellow senior defensive lineman Eddie Walls III, will need to take over the battle of the trenches and make big plays.
“We’re gonna need that because they have a really big offensive line,” Fritz said.
Now as a senior and in his second year in Houston, Allen Jr. is one of the Cougars’ most important defensive players and will show up big-time in the stat sheets. As good as his performance was last week, UH would want him to improve on that against Texas Tech.
Houston’s run defense was extremely poor in the win against Oregon State, and Allen Jr.’s tackling will play a key role in getting that back up to standard.