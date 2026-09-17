Houston Cougars Pass Rush is All In on Brotherhood to Power Its Pressure

Getting after the passer is such a critical component of every level of football. A defensive line that poses a threat to the quarterback can change the game.

The Houston Cougars have a mix of returning members and new faces up front that could be the right combination to help this program reach the Big 12 championship game. Having the right size and strength is part of it, but it’s also the experience in a system that can make the difference.

“We’ve got some guys that came back, gotten some experience sacking the quarterback. Brandon Mack, Khalil Laufau, Trey-Trey McCutchin,” coach Willie Fritz said. “We got some guys who got a chance to be great pass rushers.”

The Veteran

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive end Brandon Mack (4) lines up during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mack II is remarkably in his eighth season of college football and one of the oldest players in the sport due to two medical redshirts and a COVID year.

“I just feel like I can control anything getting thrown at me. I know how to go about it and won’t get affected,” Mack said.

He and the rest of his group have big goals for 2026.

“You get 50 sacks as a team, nine times out of 10, you’re a top-three defense in the country. I’m gonna set the bar high. That’s just the number you wanna reach,” Mack said.

It isn’t necessarily about reaching that number. It’s more about the mindset that comes with targeting a high level and the belief he has in himself.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound linebacker believes that the unit as a whole is on the same page to affect the quarterback and understand what needs to be done. Mack had 5.5 sacks last year and had a lot of them towards the end of the year.

“This system fits his ability to rush,” defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong said.

Mack and the front get confidence from an experienced back end of the defense doing their job and vice versa.

“If the secondary is holding it down, they give us a chance to go get those sacks,” Mack said.

Armstrong has mentioned numerous times how the whole defense works together and it isn’t just on one group.

“It’s the rush and coverage working together. It’s the disguise. It’s the execution of the rush,” Armstrong said. “Coach Ross (edges) and Coach Giles (D-line) have done a fantastic job with them. We’re excited to see how we can do that with four, five, six, and seven rushers.”

The JACK Duo

Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks wide receiver Blaine Green (7) loses his helmet on a tackle by Houston Cougars linebacker Latreveon McCutchin (10) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mack and senior Latreveon McCutchin both operate out of the JACK position, which is a hybrid linebacker that can primarily rush the passer and set the edge.

McCutchin is the one that brings the “fun energy into the room”, according to Mack.

“I feel like he’s the clown of the room. If he’s not here, you’ll feel like you’re missing his presence. When he’s around, he’s always the same person, always the goofier, the one who’s gonna have you laughing and ready to joke around at practice,” Mack said.

The two of them are close as McCutchin has been teammates with Mack ever since he stepped onto UH’s campus back in 2023.

“B-Mack, that’s my guy. It’s all just a chemistry thing. If you look to your left and look to your right and see your brothers and you got real trust in them, it almost motivates you to go out and play harder,” McCutchin said.

McCutchin got defensive player of the week recognition from Fritz after the season opener against Oregon State. Fritz believes it was the best game he’s had at Houston.

The Addition of Porter

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Ashton Porter (29) celebrates a tackle during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redshirt junior Ashton Porter, on the other hand, is a huge addition to the group. He adds something different.

“He brings a different type of energy,” Mack said. “He plays with a good motive. Every day he’s ready to go. He’s going to be the one talking it up and trying to get people going.”

Porter appreciates Mack for being there for him when he first got to Houston.

“We joke around all the time, but when it comes to football, he’s helped me. He talked me through the plays…how to rush, how he sees things on the field,” Porter said.

While Mack is targeting 10 sacks, Porter is going higher. He wants 12. He also wants to break the sack record.

“We’re going to get after it. We showed in fall camp that we had to stay off the quarterback. I got a little too close to him sometimes,” Porter admitted.

The Cypress, Texas native has returned home to play a key role for the Cougars. After only getting two people in the stands to support him at Oregon, he’s got a band of 30 to back him in Houston and will have to ask some of his teammates to help him out with tickets.

“I’m really excited coming back to my hometown...put on for my city,” Porter said. “Learning from B-Mack, Trey Trey, they brought me into the brotherhood and taught me how practice is.”

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman has also learnt more about that brotherhood that’s become connected and his teammates’ why.

“He’s a guy with a lot of effort. He plays hard,” McCutchin said.

Both Porter and McCutchin each have one sack so far this year.

Porter believes this defensive line has got what it takes compared to the likes of what he was a part of at Oregon last year that made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“Have a lot of trust in them. We rush naturally,” Porter said.

Coming to Houston is a huge step in Porter’s plan to ultimately be a first-round pick, which is a bullet point on his mirror. The former four-star prospect improved his conditioning over the summer and dropped 20 pounds since he joined.

“Ashton can be a real impact player for us this year,” Armstrong said. Houston’s defensive coordinator loves the versatility he can bring off the edge and on the d-line.

The new look offensive line also gives Houston’s pass rush a better practice.

“In the games, it’s going to be easier because I know we got a pretty good o-line,” Mack said.

Mack as the long-time veteran. McCutchin as the light-hearted guy who makes it fun. Porter as the motivator. These three stalwarts of the UH defense get the Cougars’ pass rush going.