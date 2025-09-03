Houston Cougars Player Spotlight of the Week: Will James
A successful maiden voyage of Houston football's 2025 season conquest was brought upon by solid play from both the offense and the defense. Texas A&M transfer quarterback Conner Weigman found himself a comfortable new spot leading the Cougars' passing game, while the defense as a whole shut down the Lumberjacks through four quarters.
Weigman is the man slinging the rock and dominating, but who is taking the next step on defense? Look no further than defensive back Will James, who was everywhere in the Cougars' secondary.
A transfer out of Southern Miss, James has joined the Houston defensive back room to bring tenacity on the field, whether it's in coverage or working towards the line of scrimmage. In the Cougars' 27-0 victory this past Thursday, James was responsible for four total tackles, including two tackles for loss and a pass deflection.
A speedster in the secondary is an all-essential piece to maintaining a lockdown identity throughout the defense, which is something the Cougars had plenty of in their victory. Together, James and the rest of the Houston defensive backfield held the Lumberjacks to just 53 yards.
New defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong brings in Southeastern Conference knowledge and experience to the Cougars' revamped defense. Successful despite his young age, Armstrong has already helped turn the page on a dismal 2024 season with the help of players like James.
James has shown promise in his small size in the 2025 season and will look to stay on point as the Cougars take on the Rice Owls down the road from UDECU Stadium. Additionally, James has a blend of speed and a strong frame to help overpower opposing playmakers, similar to how he attacked the line of scrimmage in his two tackles for loss.
His impactful presence in the secondary helped set the tone for a dominant, physically imposing performance by the defense overall. James’s ability to disrupt the backfield and contribute in pass coverage underscored a memorable debut with his new team.
Building on his strong performance, James showcased impressive field awareness and closing speed, often diagnosing plays in the secondary and leading to his two tackles for loss. At critical moments, the Cougars' defense made a living stalling SFA drives and energizing the Houston sideline.
Coaches praised his physicality and discipline in coverage, highlighting his growth since transferring in from the Eagles. If James continues at this level, he could quickly become a key leader in the Cougars' secondary throughout the 2025 season.