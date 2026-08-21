Houston Cougars Players Who Need a Strong Finish to Fall Camp

The Houston Cougars are approaching the final week of fall football camp before Week 1 practice arrives. Houston is set to kick off on Sept. 5 against Oregon State at TDECU Stadium.

The highly anticipated 2026 season continues to get closer, and there's been plenty of talent to watch over the course of fall camp so far. Houston, one of the top contenders for the Big 12 title game, has demonstrated its depth and the variety of playmakers during camp practice.

Here are three Cougars that will need a strong finish to camp.

Harvey Broussard III, WR

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Harvey Broussard III (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's wide receiver room is much deeper than last season and could allow this offense to be more explosive in the passing game with senior quarterback Conner Weigman. While there's no question that senior wideout Amare Thomas is the No. 1 target, the order in the depth chart behind him will be, in part, decided by camp performance.

It looks like senior transfer Trent Walker will have a large role, while redshirt sophomore Koby Young has stood out constantly during camp. Young seems to be poised for a breakout season. With sophomore transfer Muizz Tounkara out for likely the first few weeks of the season, the Cougars need a reliable fourth option, and there are plenty available.

While sophomore Jaquise Martin and redshirt sophomore transfer Tyson Turner have shown up at various points, it is the returning senior in Broussard III that really needs to end camp on a high note.

He had some involvement last season with nine catches for 126 yards and one touchdown. Broussard was a transfer from Louisiana and is an experienced player, having spent 2025 in this system. He's one of the taller receiver options for Houston at 6-foot-3 and could be a good red-zone target as well.

Jalen Mayo

The fifth-year senior transfer from Stephen F. Austin has a big role for Houston this season as the cornerback opposite All-Big 12 team member Will James. Mayo is clearly one of the top names on the depth chart at corner and has done well with the Cougars so far.

He needs to finish out camp strong, and that will continue to build up his confidence as well as the cornerback unit as a whole. Mayo has had a great story coming up from Division II and FCS football to now play for a Power Four team.

DJ Butler

The junior running back is expected to be a part of this backfield and has always shown a quick burst and attack as a ball carrier. Butler ran for 301 yards on 68 carries last season, for over four yards per carry.

While senior transfer Makhi Hughes will be the lead back, it will be interesting to see how the reps between Butler and redshirt junior Reshaun Sanford II go. Butler has shown flashes during fall camp, and needs to show more consistency. That's how he can have a strong finish.