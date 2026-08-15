One of the main recruiting focuses for Houston coach Willie Fritz at the start of his tenure was to target Texas, and more specifically, the Houston area to find talent.

The Cougars are right in the heart of the city, where there's incredible high school football talent. It's one of the best places in the country to find new four or five-star prospects. If Houston is going to become and stay a real player in the Big 12, it has to start there.

Fritz and his staff have gone to work, and the results have paid off. That specific mindset has helped give rise in 2026 to one of Houston's best high school recruiting classes. It's obviously headlined by five-star quarterback and the No. 1 overall prospect Keisean Henderson. There are also three four-star recruits in the group.

One of those players is based right in Houston. That is Texas high school football superstar running back John Hebert. He went to Strake Jesuit and racked up a whopping 8,079 rushing yards and 89 touchdowns on 8.8 yards per carry over his three-year varsity career.

Hebert was one of the biggest high school football names in the Houston area and while he initially committed to Washington State, he quickly changed his decision and flipped to the local Cougars last July.

This is a special addition to Houston's running back room, and Hebert could very well be a future starter down the line. However, it looks like he could get some opportunities on the field in certain spots, even as a true freshman. His talent certainly speaks for itself, and it's a matter of the adjustment to playing college football that will be key to watch for Hebert's first season in Third Ward.

Hebert spoke to the media after fall camp practice No. 8 at TDECU Stadium and explained what it's been like at Houston so far and getting ready to play college ball.

Hebert Learning at Fall Camp

Houston freshman running back John Hebert | via johnny.abear on Instagram

"It's been amazing. Just being around all these amazing athletes, coaches and just learning from them. All the work we've been putting in, it's been an incredible experience," Hebert said.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound back was an explosive player during high school who had elite speed while also having run strength to finish. It will be interesting to see what kind of action he gets, but Hebert will definitely be apart of the plan this year.

"It's a great feeling knowing that I'm going to be used in this offense. If anything, it makes me want to work even harder. I need to be locked in this entire camp...can't wait to get on the field," Hebert said.

While Hebert played at the Texas Class 6A competition and was the unanimous 2024 All-District 20-6A MVP, the college level is completely different. The transition is real for any player and Hebert mentioned that he grew a lot in his mentality and belief.

Getting comfortable and a feel for how the new system and new signs work has been the biggest part of the transition. There are high expectations for the No. 8-ranked running back in his class to perform at Houston given what he's accomplished with those rushing numbers, but he's embracing that.

"I'm glad about the success I had in the past, but I'm glad that puts a lot of expectation on me to do well in college also. I like that pressure on me, and I'm just hoping that I'll continue to succeed," Hebert said.