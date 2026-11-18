The final two weeks of the regular season have already arrived for the No. 20 Houston Cougars. The season has flown by, and the times for the last two games of the year have also been released.

Houston has one final home game against Baylor, which is also the last game of the season. Prior to that, the Cougars will hit the road for their last official road game of the year against West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday. The kickoff for that game was announced for 12 p.m.

Additionally, all the key details for the last home game vs. Baylor have also been revealed, and there was a bit of a surprise.

Kickoff Time, TV Network for Regular Season Finale

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars fans celebrate with players after the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Cougars will have a late-night kickoff on Nov. 28 at 8:30 p.m. against the Bears at TDECU Stadium. It's quite possible that the Houston game will be the last to start in Week 12 and could close out the regular-season slate of college football.

This game is also senior night, and Houston will recognize some incredibly impactful seniors, most notably quarterback Conner Weigman. The late night does suit the uniforms of Houston for this matchup, given that it will be a blackout and the Cougars will rock their black uniforms.

Houston could have a good home-field advantage with all that going its way in the final game of the year at TDECU Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Baylor has turned into a solid opponent that is aready already bowl-eligible at 6-4. Even with the Bears firing their former head coach Dave Aranda mid-season, they've still put together somewhat of a solid year.

Senior quarterback DJ Lagway has played at a good level, and Baylor has put up 55 against Arizona State and 42 against Iowa State. Both of those were wins, and the Bears have done something Houston hasn't, which is also beat Colorado.

Baylor also beat UCF 41-9 on the road. This Texas rivalry won't be a walk in the park for Houston. These two programs played each other in their last regular-season game in 2025 and Houston won 31-24 in Waco. This time, it's in Houston and could be a much closer game.

Houston will be looking to defend its home field, where it has gone 5-0 at this point. An undefeated home season is definitely something to build on and bring more fans to the games. The Cougars were 3-3 at home in 2025, and could completely flip that around in 2026.