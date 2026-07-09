Willie Fritz Describes The Unique and Perfect Quarterback Situation for Houston

During Willie Fritz's first year as Houston head coach in 2024, quarterback play was an issue. It was one of the reasons why the Cougars' offense was arguably the worst in the country that year.

The quarterback situation completely changed last season and is now in the best shape in the entire conference, and maybe even the country.

The Cougars have senior quarterback Connor Weigman as the returning starter, and he is expected to have a big season in store. When the former five-star recruit out of Cypress, Texas announced his transfer from Texas A&M to Houston, that changed the 2025 season.

Weigman became that reliable starter week in and week out for Houston as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Now, Houston also successfully recruited the top prospect in the country for the class of 2026 in freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson.

The 18-year-old Henderson out of the Legacy School in Spring, Texas, is the best quarterback coming in from high school in the country and is expected to be the signal-caller of the future for the Cougars.

Now, would that create a dilemma for Houston with two big names at quarterback? The answer is not at all.

Having both Weigman and Henderson, two former five-star quarterbacks, available makes Houston arguably have the strongest QB room in the country. There's no doubt Weigman will be the starter this season, but Henderson will still find some playing time.

Fritz dove into this conversation about the quarterback combination with Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Houston earlier this week and had nothing but great things to say.

Fritz Appreciative of His Quarterbacks

There is no competition or drama at all for Houston regarding the quarterback situation. It has all the looks of a mutually beneficial partnership that can set up UH for long-term success. Weigman as the veteran starter and Henderson as the young signal-caller of the future. form a potent combination that most programs around the country don't have.

Henderson can learn from Weigman, one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 for the entire season. Fritz calls it perfect.

"It's really a perfect situation for Keisean. To be mentored by a great young man like Conner," Fritz said. There's a reason why Henderson was the No. 1 overall recruit, not just for his play on the field but for his attitude and work ethic.

"He loves football. He embraces football. I love sitting in meetings and watching him just absorb all the information. He's going to be a great one," Fritz said. "It's very unusual to have two great quarterbacks in a program. We're very excited about both those guys."

Typically, a college program would have just one star quarterback, but Houston has its current star and future star together. That won't stop the coaching staff from developing plays for Henderson as well. He won't just have a package. Henderson will understand the entire playbook, as he'll also be the backup quarterback.

"He can do everything. Just like Connor can do everything. He's going to know the whole playbook, not just running or certain passes. And that's what we want our quarterbacks to do," Fritz said.