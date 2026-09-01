3 Matchups That will Decide Houston's Week 1 Game Against Oregon State

Houston Cougars football will kickoff their highly anticipated 2026 season against the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. inside TDECU Stadium.

The Cougars are taking on Oregon State for the second straight year and fifth time overall in series history. Last season, Houston overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and scored 17 unanswered points for a 27-24 Week 4 overtime victory on the road in Corvallis, Oregon.

It's probably going to look a bit different this season given how both teams have changed since that late September game. There's no doubt that Houston is the favorite in this one, but in order for that to be the reality, the Cougars must win these three crucial matchups.

Houston's Deep Passing vs Oregon State Safeties

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars occasionally demonstrated their ability to stretch the field with big plays through the air last season. It looks as if Houston has improved at that during the offseason and fall camp. That starts with senior quarterback Conner Weigman, who has gained more arm strength and velocity when throwing.

Not only that, the Cougars have more big-play targets such as redshirt sophomore receiver Koby Young besides senior wideout Amare Thomas. Young has great breakaway speed and an ability to pull down contested catches. Additionally, senior transfer Trent Walker will be facing his former team, in Oregon State, in his first game as a Cougar.

Houston has plenty of weapons to gain big chunks and put up numbers going up against an inexperienced Oregon State safety group that doesn't really have stability. While the Beavers have some capable corners, the Cougars have what they need to take advantage and put on a show through the air.

Houston's Secondary vs Oregon State Receivers

This just might be the most important matchup of the game. The Cougars' secondary is known to be one of the strengths of the team with all the experience of three returning starters. Two of them are fifth-year senior safeties in Kentrell Webb and Jordan Allen.

Redshirt junior cornerback Will James is also a preseason All-Big 12 team member, while senior transfer Jalen Mayo is entering his fifth collegiate season. How this group that many have high expectations out of handle the Beavers' receiver group will be critical.

Sophomores Aeryn Hampton and Aaron Butler of Oregon State both have played in the SEC with Alabama and Texas, respectively, and won't be easy to contain. Additionally, Beavers coach JaMarcus Shephard has a long and decorated history of developing receivers into stardom, such as his time in Washington and Alabama, where he coached wideouts.

Houston's Running Game vs Oregon State Front 7

This is supposed to be an area of improvement for Houston. The offensive line has added three quality transfers and the standout is preseason All-American left guard Shadre Hurst, who greatly increases the ceiling of this group. The two All-MAC transfers in senior right tackle Drew Terrill and redshirt sophomore center Anthony Boswell are both quite strong in run blocking.

Terrill had the No. 1 run block grade by a tackle in the MAC (76.7) in 2025, while Boswell had the No. 3 run block grade by FBS centers (79.6). This group can definitely pave the way for senior transfer running back Makhi Hughes to take over on the ground.

Oregon State has some talent in the front seven, led by the linebacker room. Senior Dylan Layne, USC senior transfer Raesjon Davis, and senior Jabari Odoemenem are some of the key names Houston will need to account for to run the ball successfully.