How No. 22 Houston Football Is Ready for the Road Challenge of No. 13 Texas Tech

For the Houston Cougars football program, 2026 is supposed to be the year that firmly propels them into the Big 12 title discussions. In order for that to be possible, Houston must pass its first test.

Beating the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road in Lubbock, Texas on Friday night. This is a national TV game, and all eyes will be on the Cougars as they try to make a Big 12 statement in a tough environment.

Texas Tech is the defending Big 12 champion and was a team that easily rolled to the conference title last season. The Red Raiders are a bit different this year, but have still been widely favored to win the Big 12 again with all their talent and the highest-paid roster in the conference.

Houston will be trying to show it belongs and can pull off the upset. Last year, the Cougars lost to Texas Tech 35-11 at TDECU Stadium. They just weren't competitive, and it was obvious they weren't on the same level. Have things changed in 2026?

Houston Up for the Ultimate Big 12 Test

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey (8) rushes against Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think we'll find out, you know? We've improved the size and length up front. We have a lot of experience in the secondary. You have a lot of experience at the 2nd level at linebacker," defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong said.

While the defense had its moments against Texas Tech in 2025 by limiting them to a number of field goals, Houston still got gashed and gave up 207 rushing yards. This time around, it'll also have to contend with multiple rushing quarterbacks. Junior Will Hammond is the starter, but senior Thomas Castellanos is also brought in.

Armstrong recognized the obstacle that presents.

"They've done a great job running the football. They kicked our butt last year. So certainly a big challenge for our front. We're excited about it," Armstrong said.

The improvement to go toe-to-toe with Texas Tech this time around will be key to watch. While the offense only put up 11 points last time around, quarterback Conner Weigman didn't play in the second half due to a concussion.

Now a senior, he's a huge reason why the ceiling of Houston's offense has leveled up. Weigman had a healthy offseason and the same coaching staff for the first time in his career. He's ready to bring his consistent mindset to this game.

"I'm always hungry and motivated to go out and perform. This is my last year, and I gotta go make something happen," Weigman said.

Houston went 6-0 on the road last year, so the Cougars know what it takes. Houston practiced this week by adding recorded crowd and band noise.

"We hear it for sure. It's loud out there. It helps us get ready for that stuff...mainly communication and going out there and running the right stuff," Weigman said.

His mindset as a leader has impacted the rest of the team as they take on this challenging task.

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) rolls out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The consistency and the maturity level that he shows obviously wears off on the rest of the guys. I think Anthony Boswell playing center is another guy like that. They're very similar," offensive coordinator Slade Nagle said.

While the Cougars have more talent on the outside with senior Trent Walker and redshirt sophomore Koby Young besides a reliable tight end in redshirt junior Patrick Overmyer, the trenches are a huge factor in this game specifically. Houston's offensive line is considered to be better this season.

That group will play a big role for Houston's ground attack, and Preseason All-American left guard Shadre Hurst has changed the complexion.

"For a guy his size, he's got really long arms, but he's extremely powerful, and it has helped a bunch," Nagle said. "McKenzie Agnello has gotten better and better. He's playing his best football. I think Alvin (Ebosele) is playing his best football at left tackle."

Weigman has appreciated what he's seen from the line as well. Communication is obviously the key on the road.

"They've been setting the tone early and communicating well. That's what we need up front," Weigman said.

Texas Tech's defense is coordinated by Shiel Wood, who was the coordinator for Houston in 2024. The Cougars' offense struggled last year against his group, but Nagle believes the offense and team as a whole have improved. This matchup will be critical to watch.

"I was fortunate enough to work with him (Wood) for a year, and he gets these guys to play hard, they're sound," Nagle said. "They're very disciplined. They play winning defense, so it'll be a huge challenge for us."

Wood was the defensive coordinator at Tulane in 2023 in the year he shared with Nagle.

Ultimately, passing this stiff road challenge will require the Cougars to get behind their line and run the ball after having just 37 rushing yards by running backs last year. Combine that with Weigman's passing and a more talented defense.

"It is gonna be fun. Electric atmosphere on the road. This is what you play college football for, and we're really excited for it," Weigman said.