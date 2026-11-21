No. 20 Houston vs West Virginia Live Updates, Analysis, Highlights and Box Score
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The No. 20 Houston Cougars are set for their final road game of the season against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon.
Houston enters at 7-3 while this game is West Virginia's senior day game as it enters with a 5-5 mark and trying to clinch a bowl game. There was huge news for the Cougars this morning as it was announced that fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman will not be available to play due to injury and freshman Keisean Henderson will get his first start of his career.
The Cougars are currently 2-3 on the road and surprisingly lost to Colorado in Week 11 in Boulder that put an effective end to their College Football Playoff and Big 12 Championship hopes. Houston is still trying to keep a 10-win season alive.
Houston's struggling defense will have a huge challenge against the powerful West Virginia offense led by sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. On the other hand, Henderson is going up against the worst defense in the conference.
Follow along with Houston Cougars On SI after kickoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations.
Houston vs West Virginia Live Updates and Box Score
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Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.