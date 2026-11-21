The No. 20 Houston Cougars are set for their final road game of the season against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon.

Houston enters at 7-3 while this game is West Virginia's senior day game as it enters with a 5-5 mark and trying to clinch a bowl game. There was huge news for the Cougars this morning as it was announced that fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman will not be available to play due to injury and freshman Keisean Henderson will get his first start of his career.

The Cougars are currently 2-3 on the road and surprisingly lost to Colorado in Week 11 in Boulder that put an effective end to their College Football Playoff and Big 12 Championship hopes. Houston is still trying to keep a 10-win season alive.

Houston's struggling defense will have a huge challenge against the powerful West Virginia offense led by sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. On the other hand, Henderson is going up against the worst defense in the conference.

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Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Keisean Henderson (5) throws a pass during warmups before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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