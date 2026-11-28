The No. 18 Houston Cougars are set to wrap up the 2026 regular season at home inside TDECU Stadium against the Baylor Bears. This will be Houston's senior night and will also be a blackout. Houston's late-night game will be the last regular-season contest in college football to kick off.

Houston is looking to end the regular season with momentum of consecutive wins and the chance to get to a quality bowl game to win 10 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever.

How to Watch Houston vs Baylor

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) carries the ball as Baylor Bears safety Tyler Turner (17) defendsduring the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Who: Houston Cougars 8-3 (5-3 in Big 12) vs. Baylor 6-5 (4-4 in Big 12)



• What: Week 13 of the regular season



• When: Saturday Nov. 28 at 8:30 p.m. CST



• Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas



• TV/Streaming: ESPN2



• TV Announcers: Ted Emrich (Play-by-Play), Fozzy Whittaker (Analyst)



• Radio: KPRC 950 AM, The Varsity Network- “Search Houston”, SiriusXM: 138 or 199, and on the SiriusXM App



• Radio Announcers: Kevin Eschenfelder (play-by-play), Ted Pardee (color), and Jeremy Branham (sideline reporter)



• Last Season: Houston tied for the biggest turnaround in the FBS last season with 10 wins, that including a Texas Bowl victory over LSU. Houston ended up being ranked No. 21, which was its highest since 2021.



• Series History: This Texas rivalry is currently all knotted up at 15-15-1. It's tied 7-7 at Houston and 8-8-1 at Baylor. Houston won the last matchup on the road in Waco, Texas 31-24 in the season finale last year.

Meet the Coaches

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor interim head coach Joe Klanderman looks on during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Klanderman, Baylor: The Bears had fired their former coach Dave Aranda after a Week 7 loss to Kansas and defensive coordinator/safeties coach Joe Klanderman was named as the interim coach. Klanderman was just hired ahead of the 2026 season from Kansas State, where he had spent six seasons as the Wildcats' defensive coordinator. Klanderman has a 2-2 record so far, with wins over UCF and Iowa State.

Willie Fritz, Houston: Fritz is about to wrap up his third season at the helm and has a 22-14 overall record at Houston entering this game. The 66-year-old has constantly turned programs around during his 34 years of coaching and led Houston to 10 wins for the first time since 2021 last year. Fritz was brought over from Tulane in Dec. 2023 and has an overall record of 269-135-1.

Matchup Odds Via DraftKings

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz calls a timeout during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: Houston -3.5 (-105), Baylor -3.5 (-115)

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -112, U -108)

Injury Report

The Cougars have two key injury updates that seem to be trending in the right direction. Fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman is listed as probable in the latest Big 12 availability report. Fritz confirmed this week in his press conference that Weigman is dealing with a right shoulder injury, and it's something that isn't really new. He's been able to get better throughout previous weeks and play, so this will be important to monitor.

Freshman Keisean Henderson got the first start of his career last week due to this injury. If Weigman can't go, Henderson will make his first home start. Additionally, senior defensive tackle De'Marion Thomas is also probable again this week.

Baylor has a longer list of injuries and that starts with two key ones on defense. Senior safety Jacob Redding and fifth-year defensive tackle Devonte Tezino are both out, Two more important Baylor defenders are probable in junior linebacker Kyland Reed and senior nickel safety Daniel Cobbs.

What to Know About Baylor

It's been a wild season for Baylor, but it still is bowl-eligible with a 6-5 record at the moment. Aranda's firing after Week 7 when the team was 4-3 hasn't completely rocked the ship over, as the Bears are 2-2 since. Both those wins came in the following weeks after his firing.

Baylor is coming off a 20-10 loss at home in Week 12 to Texas Tech in a game that it trailed just 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter. The Bears have the top-scoring defense in the Big 12 and is allowing just over 18 points per game. Their rushing and pass defense both rank sixth overall in the conference. Baylor also has the most sacks in the Big 12 with 40.

This will be one of the toughest defenses Houston has faced all season, and the best its gone up against at home. Baylor's rushing offense isn't strong, but its passing offense, led by junior quarterback DJ Lagway, has had its moments. Lagway has 17 touchdown passes to five interceptions so far.

The Cougars must look out for senior receiver Gavin Freeman, who has the fifth-most receiving yards in the conference with 901 yards and three touchdowns on 81 receptions.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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