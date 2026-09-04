Houston vs Oregon State Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

Houston Cougars football will be kicking off their highly anticipated 2026 season against Oregon State on Saturday at 11 a.m. in TDECU Stadium.

There has been a lot of buildup to this game throughout the offseason and fall camp as the Cougars now carry expectations to truly compete in the Big 12. Houston was ranked No. 23 in the Preseason AP Poll and No. 24 in the Preseason Coaches Poll as well.

The Cougars have 12 returning starters and have acquired a number of key playmakers on both sides of the ball in the transfer portal as well. With all the experience and continuity among the coaching staff, Houston is in a strong position to make a potential run to the Big 12 title game.

It all starts with Oregon State at home on ESPN. The Cougars were 3-0 last season in non-conference play, and that also included a win over the Beavers on the road in Corvallis, Ore.

This is the fifth all-time matchup between these programs, and it gives Houston a great chance to start the 2026 season on the right note.

Here's the prediction for the game.

Houston vs Oregon State Pick

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) with a catch over the middle during the second quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston 30, Oregon State 13

The Cougars are overall in much better shape than Oregon State as a program, and it shouldn't be much of a problem for them to take care of business on early Saturday morning at home.

Houston jumps out to an early lead after some explosive plays through the air from senior quarterback Conner Weigman, who connects with various members of the talented and deep wide receiver room.

Fifth-year senior wideout Trent Walker faces his former team for the first time in his first game as a Cougar and he comes up with some big catches throughout the game.

While Houston is more than capable of passing due to the inexperienced secondary of Oregon State, it'll probably be the run game that has more of a focus in this one. Houston wants to establish the ground game under coach Willie Fritz, and senior transfer running back Makhi Hughes is the man for the job.

Oregon State does feature some talent up front in the linebacker room, but Houston's offensive line has also gotten better with the addition of three all-conference transfers in senior left guard Shadre Hurst, redshirt sophomore center Anthony Boswell and fifth-year right tackle Drew Terrill.

The Cougars will establish the run and Hughes demonstrates his workhorse ability. Houston will also find a lot of success on the defensive side. Sophomore Braden Atkinson is the new quarterback for the Beavers, and this will be his first FBS game.

Houston's experienced linebackers and secondary will make life tough for Atkinson, even with the talent Oregon State presents on the outside at receiver. Expect Houston to get out to a flying start in 2026.