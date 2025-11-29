Seniors Walk Out Of McLane Stadium With Undefeated Road Record
One last time.
Togetherness. Embracing the highs and the lows, coach Willie Fritz’s program knew it wouldn’t be playing to get crowned Big 12 champions, but still stuck as a group going into another matchup.
With the unknown of each player graduating and leaving the Houston program to either declare for the NFL Draft or go their separate ways, the memories will always be cherished as part of one of the most successful runs over the last decade.
Tight end Tanner Koziol, running back Dean Connors, and kicker Ethan Sanchez have been a few pieces to the puzzle to keep the Cougars' offense posting points consistently. All three players left their legacy one last time, possibly. It could have been the final time to see all three on the field versus Baylor, depending on each elects to do for whatever bowl game.
Opportunities For Old Guys
Right off the bat, the Houston offense stuck to the script the coaching staff prepares each week for the offense to run. On the opening drive, it worked as quarterback Conner Weigman began handing off to Connors to establish the ground game.
Winning the time of possession is what Fritz wants his offense to do, so letting the starting speedster RB run through open holes could set up Weigman to take the snap under center and drop back, where the ball made it to one of his favorite weapons, who can climb the ladder and make contested catches.
Opening the first drive, offensive coordinator knew that he wanted to get his senior from Bloomingdale, Illinois going and one the riskiest calls early in the game to go for it on fourth down paid off because the precise route running and significant body of Koziol is the most reliable athlete to target when needing a big play and reeling in a 7-yard catch keep the first touchdown drive going.
Not only did Weigman utilize his TE, but he hit Connors on three occasions through three quarters, where he accumulated three catches for 22 yards. When attempting to burst through traffic, it took a while to be a staple for the offense to rely on. it was enough to keep the game in the Cougars' favor.
Ten points got tallied in the second quarter, along with seven in the third, and Sanchez contributed to drilling a 29-yard field goal after missing one of the biggest kicks he has had to try to nail between the uprights. Sanchez’s FG was the difference in the game at McLane Stadium because if that one doesn't count, the Bears have an opportunity to leave a sour taste to end the 2025 campaign.
Concluding the afternoon, Koziol wrapped the season up, recording nine receptions from 97 yards, as well as Connors posting 51 rush yards off 14 carries. As for Sanchez, he made four extra points, going 100 percent this year. With the 31-24 victory, Houston wrapped up the road schedule with a 6-0 record and finished writing a chapter in the history books.