The Biggest Reason Houston Can Win the Big 12 Isn't Conner Weigman

The belief is real that the Houston Cougars can be a true contender in the Big 12 this season, and even reach the Big 12 championship for the very first time.

Houston had its best season since 2021 last year with 10 wins, a Texas Bowl title, and a top-25 final ranking. There's an expectation that the success can be even greater in 2026. It was an incredible turnaround last year, but the next step towards winning and competing for championships could take place now.

The team is certainly capable of doing so. Coach Willie Fritz is heading into his third season and has brought Houston back to relevance in a Power Four conference in college football. There are quite a few reasons as to why Houston could make its first Big 12 title game.

The key will be the game at Texas Tech and at Utah. If Houston wins both games, the chances are high that the Cougars will make the conference championship game. There are some big names for UH that will get most of the attention and both on offense and defense.

However, it's not just the stars. Houston is shaped to be a balanced team in many areas and a true group effort makes the Cougars strong.

It's not just the QB for Houston

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz celebrates with wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) after Thomas scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, senior quarterback Conner Weigman plays a crucial role for the Cougars. Besides being the leader, he's the field general for Houston on offense. Weigman was an elite dual-threat quarterback who ran for 700 yards on 171 attempts, in addition to throwing for 25 touchdown passes through the air.

However, he's not the biggest reason that Houston can win the Big 12. While Weigman is great, he's not expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He's a reliable signal-caller to have, who could make another big jump in his play this year after finally experiencing some consistency in his career.

It's what's around Weigman that makes Houston special and is a big reason why the Cougars can win the Big 12. Houston has a wide receiver room with plenty of options, along with a deep tight end room. The Cougars made the key additions to the offensive line, while also adding a running back in senior Makhi Hughes that could be a true productive workhorse.

The secondary on defense is full of returning starters, while the linebacker room has the right mixture of depth and new talent. Houston's front seven as a whole has plenty of game-changing players. Weigman has what it takes to get it done, but also the right cast around him.