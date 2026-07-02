The Houston Freshman Who Could Become a Household Name

A big part of the rebuild for the Houston Cougars has been the high school recruiting. It adds new talent to the program while also setting up the Cougars for future success. Coach Willie Fritz greatly emphasized the need to improve the local recruiting in Houston, and his staff has done exactly that.

Most of Houston's 2026 high school recruiting class was from around the Houston area. The group was ultimately ranked No. 32 in the country and No. 5 in the Big 12 according to 247Sports. It was highlighted by the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation in five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson. However, it's unlikely he gets any significant playing time due to senior Connor Weigman starting.

Houston also signed three four-star recruits as well. There's one player among that group who could play a big role for the Cougars in his first year. It's athlete Paris Melvin Jr. He can impact all three phases of the game and will likely get a good amount of playing time to make plays.

Melvin Jr. is an electric player and offers some incredible skill sets to Houston that Cougars fans will have to watch out for. He'll be making appearances all over the place, and he could become a freshman household name. Here's why.

Houston's Most Dynamic Player

Getting significant starting time on the field is hard for a freshman, especially someone who's at one position. Melvin will likely get opportunities in all three phases of the game. His first role, where he'll be the true starter, is in the kick return game. Melvin Jr. was particularly good at this position in high school, and his quickness and ability to make something happen in the open field will add another element to Houston.

Setting up the Cougars in a better field position is something Melvin can do. Since his name will appear on defense as a corner and even on offense as either a receiver or running back, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete will be hard to miss. Given the kind of opportunities he'll get, Cougars fans should end up quite familiar with his name.

Melvin Jr. has already looked great on defense in the secondary, with multiple big plays during Houston's spring practices, and he had a fumble recovery in the spring game. It's clear he can force turnovers and flip the game with his talent.

Fritz was already quite impressed with him after the spring game and said that the coaches are experimenting with him on offense as either a running back role or wide receiver. Melvin Jr. has experience at both positions from high school. He had 754 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns with an average of 8.5 yards per carry in his senior season. As a receiver, he added 18 receptions for 446 yards and seven touchdowns.

His can't-miss speed will be fun to watch. There are high expectations for him, as some believe he could be similar to Travis Hunter. Melvin Jr. was ranked the No. 6 athlete in the country out of Cy-Springs High School and racked up over 1200 total scrimmage yards last year.