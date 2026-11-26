Two Houston Cougars Football Stars Earn Big 12 Weekly Awards
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The No. 18 Houston Cougars got a much-needed win against West Virginia in Week 12 and kept the 10-win goal alive leading up to the senior night finale at home against Baylor.
Houston had some key contributors perform on both sides of the ball to complete that 34-31 comeback victory on the road. For that, two Houston players were recognized this week for Big 12 Conference awards.
Coogs in Conference Awards
The Cougars defense came up big in the second half and allowed only seven points total, including a shutout in the fourth quarter. Senior linebacker Jaden Yates made a career-high 16 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss.
Yates was named as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. The game-high 16 tackles were the most by a Houston player since Austin Robinson, more than eight years ago, on Oct. 20, 2018.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker came over as a critical transfer from Ole Miss over the offseason and has been one of the leaders of the defense. Yates missed three games in the middle of the season due to a lower-leg injury, but returned after the bye week against Cincinnati.
It seems like Yates has improved every week since returning, and it culminated in his performance at West Virginia.
The biggest storyline out of the game was freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson making the first start of his career in a tough road Big 12 environment as fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman was unable to go due to a nagging shoulder injury.
Henderson looked the part of a five-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect out of the 2026 class with an excellent performance considering the circumstances. He got Big 12 Freshman Player of the Week for his efforts.
Henderson threw for 268 yards and one touchdown on 18 of 28 passing attempts, along with 39 rushing yards on 14 attempts. He led the Houston offense to a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter and the game-winning field-goal attempt.
These two players were the main difference makers on both sides of the ball. It's possible that Henderson could get another start this week, as the situation on Weigman's injury continues to develop. Henderson is Houston's quarterback of the future, and this was an encouraging start to his career with great maturity.
Houston wraps up the regular season with a home blackout senior night game against Baylor.
Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.