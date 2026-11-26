The No. 18 Houston Cougars got a much-needed win against West Virginia in Week 12 and kept the 10-win goal alive leading up to the senior night finale at home against Baylor.

Houston had some key contributors perform on both sides of the ball to complete that 34-31 comeback victory on the road. For that, two Houston players were recognized this week for Big 12 Conference awards.

Coogs in Conference Awards

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Keisean Henderson (5) speaks to members of the media during a postgame press conference after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars defense came up big in the second half and allowed only seven points total, including a shutout in the fourth quarter. Senior linebacker Jaden Yates made a career-high 16 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss.

Yates was named as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. The game-high 16 tackles were the most by a Houston player since Austin Robinson, more than eight years ago, on Oct. 20, 2018.

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The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker came over as a critical transfer from Ole Miss over the offseason and has been one of the leaders of the defense. Yates missed three games in the middle of the season due to a lower-leg injury, but returned after the bye week against Cincinnati.

It seems like Yates has improved every week since returning, and it culminated in his performance at West Virginia.

The biggest storyline out of the game was freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson making the first start of his career in a tough road Big 12 environment as fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman was unable to go due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Henderson looked the part of a five-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect out of the 2026 class with an excellent performance considering the circumstances. He got Big 12 Freshman Player of the Week for his efforts.

Henderson threw for 268 yards and one touchdown on 18 of 28 passing attempts, along with 39 rushing yards on 14 attempts. He led the Houston offense to a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter and the game-winning field-goal attempt.

These two players were the main difference makers on both sides of the ball. It's possible that Henderson could get another start this week, as the situation on Weigman's injury continues to develop. Henderson is Houston's quarterback of the future, and this was an encouraging start to his career with great maturity.

Houston wraps up the regular season with a home blackout senior night game against Baylor.