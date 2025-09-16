Where Houston Ranks Amongst College Football's Remaining Undefeated Teams
The Houston Cougars have been on a roll to start the 2025 campaign, shutting out the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to start out the year, putting up a statement victory in their rivalry game against the Rice Owls, and starting off conference play strong with a victory over the Colorado Buffaloes last Friday night.
Quarterback Conner Weigman, running back Dean Connors, and tight end Tanner Koziol have been a trio of impactful transfers for the team after moving from Texas A&M, Rice, and Ball State, respectively.
As the Cougars now sit as one of 39 undefeated teams in college football today, and already one win away from matching their total from last season, how do they rank amongst the other teams in the NCAA yet to suffer losses through the first three weeks?
Houston Cracks Top 30 in ESPN's Ranking of Undefeated Teams
In ESPN writer Bill Connelly's ranking of the current undefeated teams in college football, the Cougars were given the No. 30 spot, above the Mississippi State Bulldogs and below the Maryland Terrapins, the former of which still fresh off of a 63-0 manhandling of Alcorn State.
"The defense hasn't fallen off at all under new coordinator Austin Armstrong, and while the offense isn't amazing, quarterback Conner Weigman (222 passing yards, 83 rushing yards) was awfully solid against Colorado on Friday night," Connelly wrote of the team.
From the outside looking in, the offense may not be elite, like Connelly said, but compared to last year, when only 18 touchdowns total were scored, this offense is a sight for the sore eyes of Houston fans.
Conner Weigman's performance Friday night boosted him back into superstardom after showing that he still had the leg power that made him a five-star recruit coming out of Bridgeland High School in Cypress, running 17 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns, all three stats either tying or passing what he had achieved on the ground in the past two games combined.
Weigman's performance Friday night slightly hindered running back Dean Connors' production, but the former Owl still paced the Cougars rushing attack with 89 yards and a touchdown of his own, further proving his worth to the team after a 132-yard, two-touchdown showing against his former team just one week ago.
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, who were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 for a large portion of last season, are the top two on the list after easy wins Saturday against Northwestern and Ohio, respectively.
Here is the top 10 of the ranking:
1) Oregon Ducks
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
3) Penn State Nittany Lions
4) Texas A&M Aggies
5) Miami Hurricanes
6) Georgia Bulldogs
7) Ole Miss Rebels
8) USC Trojans
9) LSU Tigers
10) Florida State Seminoles