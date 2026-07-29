Which Houston Position Group Has Changed the Most Under Willie Fritz?

Houston Cougars football has jumped back to relevancy over the past year under coach Willie Fritz.

Not just in the win column, but also in terms of recruiting and the transfer portal. A lot of progress has been made in the Big 12, and Houston is just fundamentally different in a lot of ways since Fritz took over in Dec. 2023.

There's no doubt that Fritz has a different mentality and philosophy than his predecessor, and that has been shown in the construction and play style of the team. The offensive game plan has definitely shifted, while the defense has also improved.

There is one position group that has arguably changed the most since Fritz took over, and that is the offensive line. The running game can also be combined with that. It's no secret that the Cougars were a passing offense first under former coach Dana Holgorsen, and Fritz has shifted that to a more balanced approach.

A New Offensive Look

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) runs the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's offense is running the ball a lot more and has also prided itself on physicality. The power blocking is more of a focus point, as is the depth on the line and in the running back room. The current offensive line is full of transfers, with, three of them from the 2026 transfer class.

All these individuals seem bigger and stronger and their run-blocking ability has been the strong suit. Houston wants these blockers to get on the second level while being physically dominant. Senior Shadre Hurst is the kind of lineman ideal for Fritz, and in turn, Slade Nagle's offense as a powerful guard.

Senior Alvin Ebosele transferred from Baylor two years ago and stands at 6-foot-6 and well over 300 pounds. Transfer tackle Drew Terrill is also similarly built. The running game is important given that senior quarterback Conner Weigman likes to scramble and use designed runs. The depth is also deep for Houston's offensive line.

The Cougars added senior transfer Makhi Hughes as the main back, while Dean Connors was the No. 1 running back last season as a transfer. Both are complete running backs. DJ Butler competed as a freshman in Fritz's first season. Re'Shaun Sanford is the only running back who goes back prior to Fritz's time.

Houston also recruited four-star running back John Hebert, who is a local product and one of the best at his position in the country. It will be important to see how Houston's running game looks this year.