Why Houston Was Able To Get Back To The Script in 39-17 Win Against Oklahoma State
The script got flipped, and this time it was back to the Houston Cougars, adding another feel-good win to the 2025 campaign.
Coach Willie Fritz had his team fired up and ready to play with both sides of the ball clicking. The Cougars’ offense finished powerfully with 485 total yards, while the defense had numerous pass breakups, sacks, and an interception that sparked the sidelines.
After last week’s gut-wrenching 35-11 loss to Texas Tech, Houston turned the narrative around about whether the roster had enough fuel. Today’s performance proved that nothing can slow down Houston’s plans, especially when Conner Weigman is healthy.
Conner Weigman’s Health
Exiting the game in the second quarter last week was not what many fans at TDECU Stadium were expecting to see, especially from the starting quarterback. Fortunately, the Cougars’ faithful received good news in the days before the contest in Stillwater, Oklahoma, that the team expected to see Weigman back on the field sometime during the week when he got cleared.
In the small portion of the game in which Weigman got injured, he only went 5 of 12 for 71 yards with one interception. Going into concussion protocol was not what he and many fans hoped to see, but Weigman didn’t let the injury stop him from healing up.
Those numbers posted before his injury got flushed down the toilet and changed tremendously when he made his way back onto the field to take on a Cowboys’ defense that has given up a ton of points and yards this season. At halftime alone, the Cypress, Texas, native registered 177 yards with two touchdowns.
On the opening drive, no one would have known he had an injury with the comfort in space along with the designed rollouts that led to his first rushing touchdown of the morning.
The first quarter looked smooth, and the ball flew beautifully out of the hands of Weigman and into the bread basket of wide receivers Stephon Johnson, Amare Thomas and Harvey Broussard. The chemistry quickly brewed, and the offense didn’t turn back after the Houston defense gave up an opening drive touchdown. When Weigman’s day finished, he threw for 306 yards and accumulated two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Run and Pass Improvements
If it wasn’t already evident, the Cougars came ready to put on a show for the “Paddle People” who give headaches to opposing sidelines with the paddles that bang against the field’s padded sidewalls. It took a while for the ground game to get established, with running back Dean Connors leading the way along with J’Marion Burnette. Since the run wasn’t effective in the first quarter, the Cougars relied on connecting with the WRs that had open windows to make explosive plays.
One of the first breakout plays was when Weigman hit Broussard for his first catch of the season, which went for 29 yards. On the other end of things was Thomas, who only had two catches against Texas Tech, but figured out how to double that in the first half with a colossal 39-yard grab before halftime that allowed Connors to make a jaw-dropping 6-yard touchdown one-handed that will be on highlight reels.
Within the blink of an eye, the Cowboys were vulnerable in the secondary, and the Cougars took full advantage on another offensive drive when tight end Tanner Koziol used his hands and frame to make a stupendous 29-yard catch. Broussard then ran a fade route that ended in a toe-tapping touchdown, his first of the year.
The offensive line set up a clean pocket and contributed mightily, allowing the Cougars to settle in and read what Oklahoma State’s defense was offering. When that happens, Weigman is most comfortable. The protection only became an issue a few times, but it didn’t affect offensive coordinator Slade Nagle’s play-calling.
Houston kept piling it on Oklahoma State in the second half and dominated the time of possession battle, securing the ball for over 36 minutes. Texas Tech destroyed Houston last week in that department, and Fritz definitely appreciated the hard work and effort that kept his defense off the field. While Texas Tech held Houston to 164 yards in the air and 103 on the ground, Houston didn’t let another defense stop the momentum.
Thomas ended his enormous day with seven receptions for 157 yards, while his teammate Koziol concluded with five receptions for 66 yards. In the rushing department, Connors closed with 15 attempts that piled up 83 yards.
Houston moved to 5-1 with the victory and will host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, October 18, at 11 a.m. on FS1.