Houston Cougars football has much higher expectations entering the 2026 season. There are hopes of contending for the Big 12 championship. The Cougars were ranked No. 23 in the Preseason AP Poll. The hype around the program is real, and there are a number of factors for that.

When a college program experiences stability by retaining staff and returning star players, that is what, in part, creates expectations to win. Having experience is such a plus in college football that it can take your team to bigger heights. Given the transfer portal and NIL, staying in a program for multiple seasons and growing within a team just isn't a very common sight.

Houston basketball has famously been able to retain players over the years as part of its culture. It now looks like that has been a huge part of Houston football over this past offseason. Continuity creates familiarity and trust in a system. For the Cougars, they were able to bring most of their key players back, and that gives them a big advantage over much of the competition.

Snaps and Starts in Houston's Favor

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive end Brandon Mack (4) celebrates his sack in the first quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has brought back 12 starters, with six on each side of the ball. That is the most in the Big 12 this season. The average in the conference was just six total.

Those names include senior quarterback Conner Weigman, senior wide receivers Amare Thomas and Harvey Broussard III, and redshirt sophomore wideout Koby Young. Houston also features two returning offensive linemen: fifth-year left tackle Alvin Ebosele and sixth-year right guard McKenzie Agnello.

The secondary is extremely experienced, with a fifth-year senior safety duo of Kentrell Webb and Jordan Allen, along with redshirt junior corner Will James. Additionally, the front seven features returning senior linebacker Sione Fotu and senior defensive lineman Khalil Laufau.

JACK Brandon Mack II is entering his eighth season of college football and is one of just four players who started their collegiate career in 2019.

Most importantly, Houston is one of the most experienced rosters in the country, with over 32000 snaps and over 480 starts. Specifically, Houston had 32439 total snaps entering the season, which is the fifth most in college football. The 489 total starts are the third most.

The Cougars have the most starts entering this season among Big 12 teams. Houston is third in the conference when it comes to most snaps. Texas Tech is second overall in most snaps played, while Oklahoma State is third.

It still generally pays off to be experienced in college football, and Houston can pick up where it left off last season while also taking a step forward.