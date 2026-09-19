No. 22 Houston Cougars vs No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders Live Updates, Box Score

The day is finally here for Houston Cougars football. This was the matchup that was circled on the calendar when the schedule came out. Houston is taking on arguably its biggest Big 12 rival on Friday night in Lubbock, Texas on national TV for the Big 12 opener.

It's No. 22 Houston against No. 13 Texas Tech in one of the biggest conference games of the season. Both teams are 2-0 entering the contest and one will walk away in much better position in the Big 12 race.

Coogs vs Red Raiders

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) passes while being rushed by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end Romello Height (9) in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston leads the overall series 18-17-1, but Texas Tech has won the last seven matchups. Houston last won in 2009 and last won in Lubbock back in 1990.

This is the first time both Houston and Texas Tech have matched up as ranked teams since 1989. Houston won that contest 40-24. The Cougars have won the last five ranked matchups going back to 1979.

Texas Tech also leads the series in Lubbock 9-8. The Cougars faced the No. 11 ranked Red Raiders last season and lost 35-11. Houston is looking for a different result this time around.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 35-24 win at Oregon State while the Cougars beat Southern 77-6.

We will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Houston Texas Tech

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.

Houston received to start and picked up two first downs on the ground with senior running back Makhi Hughes and senior quarterback Conner Weigman with his legs. He also found senior wideout Amare Thomas for a first.

The big play of the drive was a 21-yard catch and run by Hughes on a pass from Weigman on third-and-two. Houston settled for a 31-yard field goal from redshirt sophomore kicker Jonathan Dimas.

Houston 3, Texas Tech 0