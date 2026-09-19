No. 22 Houston Cougars vs No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders Live Updates, Box Score
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The day is finally here for Houston Cougars football. This was the matchup that was circled on the calendar when the schedule came out. Houston is taking on arguably its biggest Big 12 rival on Friday night in Lubbock, Texas on national TV for the Big 12 opener.
It's No. 22 Houston against No. 13 Texas Tech in one of the biggest conference games of the season. Both teams are 2-0 entering the contest and one will walk away in much better position in the Big 12 race.
Coogs vs Red Raiders
Houston leads the overall series 18-17-1, but Texas Tech has won the last seven matchups. Houston last won in 2009 and last won in Lubbock back in 1990.
This is the first time both Houston and Texas Tech have matched up as ranked teams since 1989. Houston won that contest 40-24. The Cougars have won the last five ranked matchups going back to 1979.
Texas Tech also leads the series in Lubbock 9-8. The Cougars faced the No. 11 ranked Red Raiders last season and lost 35-11. Houston is looking for a different result this time around.
The Red Raiders are coming off a 35-24 win at Oregon State while the Cougars beat Southern 77-6.
We will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.
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Houston
Texas Tech
Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.
Houston received to start and picked up two first downs on the ground with senior running back Makhi Hughes and senior quarterback Conner Weigman with his legs. He also found senior wideout Amare Thomas for a first.
The big play of the drive was a 21-yard catch and run by Hughes on a pass from Weigman on third-and-two. Houston settled for a 31-yard field goal from redshirt sophomore kicker Jonathan Dimas.
Houston 3, Texas Tech 0
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Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.