5 Stats That Defined Illinois Basketball's Win Over Nebraska

No. 9 Illinois arrived in Lincoln, Nebraska, having not lost a game since Dec. 13 – a three-point falter against Nebraska. By the time the Illini left, they still held on to that win streak. Extending it to 11 in a row, Illinois overcame a six-point halftime deficit and took down the Cornhuskers 78-69. Here are five key stats from the contest:

5 stats that explain how Illinois took down Nebraska

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) shoots the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen (31), forward Pryce Sandfort (21) and forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The rebounding margin in Illinois’ favor: 13

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg made the glass an area of emphasis in the pregame, but it wasn’t enough to make up for Illinois’ size and athleticism. The Illini registered 40 boards – led by eight apiece from forwards David Mirkovic and Tomislav Ivisic – to the Cornhuskers’ 27.

But in the area rebounding truly shows itself on the scoreboard – second-chance points – Illinois and Nebraska were relatively even, as Brad Underwood’s unit scored only two more second-chance points (10) than the home squad (eight).

Nebraska’s first-half triples: 11

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) shoots a three point shot against Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Closing out the half on a 14-2 run, Nebraska took a six-point lead into the break. The Cornhuskers were scorching hot from deep (11-for-20) in the first half, scoring 33 of their 39 from beyond the arc. Without that shooting performance – which was hardly a stroke of luck and more a result of wide-open looks – Nebraska would have been in a deep hole.

By the second half, Illinois figured it out defensively, turning away from the zone, locking in their man-to-man and running Nebraska’s star shooters – Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager – off the line. In turn, the home club went just 4-for-15 from long range and managed only 30 points.

The Cornhuskers’ two-point percentage: 41.7 percent

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) drives against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Illinois’ three-point defense in the first half was a nightmare, but its two-point defense was elite – and for the entire game. Cutting off drivers, rotating at a high level and channeling all rim attacks to the shot-deterring Zvonimir Ivisic (or Tomislav, who was on his A-game defensively), the Illini played picturesque defense inside the arc in both halves.

If Illinois can manage to pair that two-point defense with better long-distance defense, there may not be a team in the country capable of getting the best of the Illini defense.

Free-throw-attempts disparity in Illinois’ favor: 21

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) and center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) celebrate after a shot in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Underwood’s philosophy: draw fouls at a high rate and foul at a low clip. Easier said than done, but the Illini have been making it so. They shot 26 free throws as a team, compared to just five from the Cornhuskers.

Considering the venue – Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena – Illinois’ ability to draw whistles and avoid them on the other end was thoroughly impressive, and will continue to be an inflection point in big-time games.

The Illini’s assist total: 15

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) dunks against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) and guard Cale Jacobsen (31) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Illinois’ matchup-hunting offense leads to one-on-one basketball – and, often times, stagnancy. Not on Sunday afternoon, though. With 15 assists on 24 made field goals, the Illini got the majority of their buckets through connection and synergy.

Hitting a cutter in the middle of the floor, playing inside-out basketball, swinging the ball around the perimeter for great looks or tossing lobs to Zvonimir in the paint – you name it, the Illini created it. They were selfless and willing passers on Sunday – and they reaped the results.