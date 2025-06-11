Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Andrej Stojakovic in First Season at Illinois
Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic was the premier addition of Illinois’ offseason. A 6-foot-7 guard with an uncanny ability to get downhill and finish at the rim or convert at the free-throw line, Stojakovic was among one of the college game’s best slashers last season. Stojakovic, who also possesses a solid jumper (1.4 threes per game last season), can score from a variety of places on the floor.
After putting up 17.9 points per game last year and proving himself as a go-to option at the high-major level, Stojakovic arrives in Champaign with heavy expectations riding on his shoulders. This time around, Stojakovic won't just be a focal point – he'll be expected to lift his team to an NCAA Tournament appearance (Cal finished on the outside looking in last season) and then make a run deep into March.
Naturally, there are no guarantees. Stojakovic’s 2025-26 campaign, and consequently Illinois' season, can go in a number of directions. Although the likeliest outcome lies somewhere in the middle, here are the best- and worst-case scenarios for Stojakovic’s first go-round in orange and blue:
Best outcome
Stojakovic’s estimated stats: 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists on 46/38/85 shooting splits*
Illinois’ projected record: 25-8
*Shooting splits in order: Field goal, three-point and free-throw percentages
It has been established that Stojakovic is a well-rounded player – specifically a dynamic scorer. Still, his jumper remains a question mark, which is somewhat of a surprise after he was recruited out of high school as a shooter.
But given his free-throw percentage and bloodlines (his father is former NBA sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic), his jumper should come around. Assuming it does, Stojakovic immediately becomes an All-American candidate. His downhill ability will undoubtedly translate to the Big Ten, and it will only be enhanced by the threat of a more accurate jumper.
Floor-stretching range will do more than allow the rest of Stojakovic’s individual scoring game to flourish – it’ll also help open up more driving lanes for his teammates and put extra pressure on opposing defenses.
Although the rest of the pieces must fall into place for his new Illini teammates, an efficient Stojakovic would position Illinois to compete for a Big Ten title and a top-three seed for the Big Dance.
Worst outcome
Stojakovic’s estimated stats: 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists on 42/31/81 shooting splits
Illinois’ projected record: 20-12
The Illini won’t be asking nearly as much of Stojakovic as the Golden Bears did last season, so his scoring average is quite likely to drop off even under ideal circumstances. Still, Illinois needs the junior-to-be wing to hover around 15.0 per game at the bare minimum – especially considering the high-pace style of play coach Brad Underwood employs.
Volume scoring will be less important for Stojakovic – whose points-per-game average might dip to the 13-14 range, but quality is critical. If he fails to improve his shooting efficiency – last season's splits: 42/31/81 – both Stojakovic and the Illini will fall drastically short of team expectations.
In the end, much of the season for both player and team boils down to one question: Can Stojakovic sufficiently sharpen his perimeter jumper?