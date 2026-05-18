Do the 2026-27 Big Ten Basketball Matchups Favor or Hurt Illinois?

Illinois basketball last season played a rough-and-tumble non-conference schedule, and its NCAA Tournament draw wasn't exactly a walk through the quad. By comparison, the Big Ten slate – usually a perilous, volcanic journey across Mordor – should have been easy-peasy, right?

Not so. During their regular-season league schedule, the Illini faced Michigan (the eventual national champs); went on the road to face Purdue (the preseason conference favorites); caught contenders Michigan State and UCLA in East Lansing and Los Angeles, respectively; and had home-away series with plucky Wisconsin and a suddenly vibrant Nebraska program. Moments of relief, let alone favorable stretches, were few and far between.

So when the 2026-27 Big Ten basketball matchups were released last week, it likely brought all of Illini Nation's amateur schedule analysts out of the woodwork. How does Illinois' conference path for next season compare to that of 2025-26? Can Brad Underwood and his crew look forward to a smooth road, a rocky passage or something in between? Most importantly, does it line up for both a legitimate shot at a conference title while, at the same time, also steeling the Illini for a national title run?

Illinois' 2026-27 Big Ten basketball matchups

First, let's be clear about something: No dates have been attached to any of the released matchups, meaning that we can't even speculate on slow starts, brutal stretches or opportunities to peak when the NCAA Tournament selection committee is looking closely. The Big Ten schedule – with dates and sequencing – has yet to be released. In the meantime, though, we can weigh the Illini's conference matchups for next season below:

Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, UCLA, USC.

Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington.

Home-away: Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin.

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) pulls down the jersey of Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Our first impression: Not too shabby! Let's start with the one-off away games. In addition to facing Michigan in Ann Arbor, Illinois catches a reloading Indiana squad and Minnesota – a real sleeper – on the road. But the Wolverines are losing a lot this offseason, and neither the Hoosiers nor Gophers are probably ready just yet to contend. Maryland, Oregon, Rutgers and Washington all appear to be bottom-half Big Ten clubs next season.

Which clubs get one regular-season crack at the Illini in the State Farm Center? Michigan State, UCLA and Iowa are perhaps the biggest threats. The always-tough Spartans have won all three games against Illinois over the past two years, including a 14-point dud in Champaign in 2024-25. But the Illini nearly pulled out the other games – both in East Lansing – falling in overtime and by two. The Bruins and Hawkeyes could be tough next season, but Illinois should have the advantage against each on its home floor.

And the home-and-aways? Maybe the best news of all for Illini fans. Purdue figures to be down after underperforming last season and then waving goodbye to 2024-25 Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith. Wisconsin (a thorn in Illinois' side last season) lost John Blackwell, and Northwestern is shaping up to be the league doormat.

Home & Away is set. pic.twitter.com/y4DZnt4t5D — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) May 12, 2026

Do the 2026-27 Big Ten basketball matchups favor Illinois?

Eyeballing them at this early stage, very much so. There are bound to be a couple losses along the way, whether due to injuries, illness, jetlag or the occasional flat night. The Illini also will again mix in some grueling non-conference matchups, which could leave them emotionally or physically spent at key moments.

But all in all, based on what we know now – almost a full six months from the start of the 2026-27 season – the conference matchups are about as favorable to the Illini's cause as anyone could hope. We'll know plenty more when the dates are decided and the non-conference meetings (which will test Illinois' mettle) are filled. But given the facts as of mid-May, the 2026-27 season is lining up to be one on par with some of the very best the program has ever experienced.