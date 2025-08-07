Illini now

Did Andy Katz Undervalue Illinois Basketball in His Big Ten Preseason Rankings?

The Illini were tabbed as the No. 5 squad in the conference in the eyes of one expert. Is that too low or just right?

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 17, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood coaches in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood coaches in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
There's no doubt about it: The Big Ten is going to be loaded. After sending one No. 3 seed (Wisconsin), a single No. 2 seed (Michigan State) and no No. 1 seeds to the NCAA Tournament last year, and after being largely dominated by the SEC in March, the Big Ten appears poised to bounce back with a massive year.

The league is not only top-heavy but also deep. Purdue is the projected preseason No. 1 in the country by many college basketball experts, Michigan is arguably a top-five team (and certainly top 10), while the trio of UCLA, Oregon and Illinois are surefire top-25 squads, all hovering near the top-15 mark.

As preseason predictions roll in more than two full months ahead of the regular season tip-off, the NCAA’s Andy Katz got in on the action, ranking the entire Big Ten – including his order of that near-consensus top five. 

Andy Katz’s Big Ten top five

No. 5: Illinois

No. 4: UCLA

No. 3: Oregon

No. 2: Michigan

No. 1: Purdue

Illinois undervalued?

Kylan Boswel
Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) dribbles against Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Katz's top two are indisputable. Purdue is, without a doubt, the best team in the Big Ten. And Michigan, after reloading in the transfer portal – including poaching Illinois’ very own Morez Johnson Jr. and landing the nation’s top-rated transfer in Yaxel Lendeborg – is the clear runner-up.

But from there, things get interesting. An argument could be made for Illinois in the third spot, with an offseason haul headlined by high-scoring wing transfer Andrej Stojakovic (Cal), big man Tomislav Ivisic’s twin brother, Zvonimir Ivisic (Arkansas), and star international guard Mihailo Petrovic.

Illinois will play zero non-shooters this year and have one of the league’s most menacing defensive frontcourts, while veteran guard Kylan Boswell will spearhead a gritty perimeter defensive attack. 

There is a case to be made at No. 3 for UCLA – which added perhaps the best transfer point guard in all of college basketball (New Mexico's Donovan Dent) – and in that scenario, Illinois deserves to slide into the No. 4 slot (especially after thrashing Oregon in Eugene last season).

Preseason rankings are hardly cut and dried, though. Until you see a team in action, few iron-clad conclusions can be drawn. But at the end of the day, Illinois – in the eyes of Katz and most of the rest of the college basketball world – is a top-five Big Ten team heading into the season, with the pieces to arguably prove itself to be much more.

The rest of Andy Katz’s Big Ten rankings

No. 18: Rutgers

No. 17: Minnesota

No. 16: Penn State

No. 15: Iowa

No. 14: Nebraska

No. 13: Northwestern

No. 12: Maryland

No. 11: USC

No. 10: Washington

No. 9: Indiana

No. 8: Ohio State

No. 7: Michigan State

No. 6: Wisconsin

