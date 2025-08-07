Did Andy Katz Undervalue Illinois Basketball in His Big Ten Preseason Rankings?
There's no doubt about it: The Big Ten is going to be loaded. After sending one No. 3 seed (Wisconsin), a single No. 2 seed (Michigan State) and no No. 1 seeds to the NCAA Tournament last year, and after being largely dominated by the SEC in March, the Big Ten appears poised to bounce back with a massive year.
The league is not only top-heavy but also deep. Purdue is the projected preseason No. 1 in the country by many college basketball experts, Michigan is arguably a top-five team (and certainly top 10), while the trio of UCLA, Oregon and Illinois are surefire top-25 squads, all hovering near the top-15 mark.
As preseason predictions roll in more than two full months ahead of the regular season tip-off, the NCAA’s Andy Katz got in on the action, ranking the entire Big Ten – including his order of that near-consensus top five.
Andy Katz’s Big Ten top five
No. 5: Illinois
No. 4: UCLA
No. 3: Oregon
No. 2: Michigan
No. 1: Purdue
Illinois undervalued?
Katz's top two are indisputable. Purdue is, without a doubt, the best team in the Big Ten. And Michigan, after reloading in the transfer portal – including poaching Illinois’ very own Morez Johnson Jr. and landing the nation’s top-rated transfer in Yaxel Lendeborg – is the clear runner-up.
But from there, things get interesting. An argument could be made for Illinois in the third spot, with an offseason haul headlined by high-scoring wing transfer Andrej Stojakovic (Cal), big man Tomislav Ivisic’s twin brother, Zvonimir Ivisic (Arkansas), and star international guard Mihailo Petrovic.
Illinois will play zero non-shooters this year and have one of the league’s most menacing defensive frontcourts, while veteran guard Kylan Boswell will spearhead a gritty perimeter defensive attack.
There is a case to be made at No. 3 for UCLA – which added perhaps the best transfer point guard in all of college basketball (New Mexico's Donovan Dent) – and in that scenario, Illinois deserves to slide into the No. 4 slot (especially after thrashing Oregon in Eugene last season).
Preseason rankings are hardly cut and dried, though. Until you see a team in action, few iron-clad conclusions can be drawn. But at the end of the day, Illinois – in the eyes of Katz and most of the rest of the college basketball world – is a top-five Big Ten team heading into the season, with the pieces to arguably prove itself to be much more.
