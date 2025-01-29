Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu Shines in Return to Chicago Bulls' Starting Lineup
After injuring his calf back in late December, Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu missed nearly a month before returning to action in mid-January.
With Bulls coach Billy Donovan slowly ramping up Dosunmu, the former Illini guard came off the bench in his first five games back – and the Bulls lost all five.
On Monday, Donovan slid Dosunmu back into the lineup, alongside Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Josh Giddey as part of a four-guard lineup – and it paid dividends.
Dosunmu, a consensus All-American for Illinois in 2020-21, scored 17 points (including four triples) and tacked on two steals and a block on the other end.
Behind a well-balanced scoring performance from the entire starting lineup – including 20 points from Nikola Vucevic, 18 from Ball, 21 from LaVine – the Bulls were able to overcome an exceptional showing from reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (33 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists) and pull out a 129-121 win over the Nuggets.
Especially in an outing in which Dosunmu was the game's eighth-leading scorer, his 17 points may not appear all that impressive. But he did post one stat that jumped off the page:.
Dosunmu registered a plus-minus of plus-20 – a game-high figure – in his 34 minutes on the floor against the Nuggets.
As he gradually gets back into a rhythm, Dosunmu will continue to be an influential piece for a 20-27 Bulls team that is at a crossroads with the trade deadline approaching.
Perhaps Monday’s showing, sparked by a four-guard lineup, is the start of something new in Chicago. With a few more performances like that, might management be convinced to stand pat at the deadline?
In any case, Dosunmu figures to stick in the starting five and earn extended minutes at least until the Bulls make their move.