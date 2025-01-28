3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Win Over Northwestern
The same words and phrases that have been used to describe Illinois’ shooting from the floor this season are now being used to describe its entire season:
Inconsistent.
Hot and cold.
Totally unpredictable.
Whatever language you want to use, the bigger picture is the same: No one knows what to expect out of this Illini team on any given day.
Fortunately for Illinois fans, it was the best-case scenario Sunday in Champaign.
Illinois (14-6, 6-4 Big Ten) welcomed Northwestern (12-8, 3-6 Big Ten) to the State Farm Center and streaked to a stunning 43-21 halftime lead, which proved to be too large of a hole for the Wildcats to dig themselves out of.
Even with a late run by NU, Illinois was able to pull out an 83-74 win to snap a two-game skid and climb back up the conference standings. Ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 poll last week, the Illini slipped to No. 18 on Monday – but managed to avoid a more precipitous drop with the performance against Northwestern.
Here are three key numbers that help explain just how Illinois was able to get it done:
23
Back in December, when the Illini fell in overtime at Northwestern, the two squads were separated by a single rebound in the battle of the boards, as Illinois finished with a 44-43 edge. And just one game removed from posting a minus-4 rebounding margin against an average rebounding team in Maryland, and still without 7-foot-1 Tomislav Ivisic, the Illini suddenly seemed vulnerable on the glass against the Wildcats.
But, perhaps because nothing has gone quite to plan this season for coach Brad Underwood's crew, Illinois owned the boards Sunday, as every Illini who logged more than a few minutes of playing time snagged at least three rebounds. Morez Johnson Jr., who filled in for Ivisic, had nine. Not to be outdone, point guard Kasparas Jakucionis had 10. Will Riley had five in 18 minutes. Even 6-foot-1 Dra Gibbs Lawhorn finished with four. After the glass – er, dust – settled, Illinois had wrangled a total of 50 rebounds for a plus-23 margin that ranked as its second-highest figure of the season against high-major competition.
10
Illinois’ 18 assists against NU marked the 10th straight game the Illini have recorded double digits in the category. Led by none other than Jakucionis (seven assists), Illinois played a mature, selfless brand of basketball, as has been the case for the majority of the season. Despite the team's continued shooting woes, the Illini have inarguably been generating (mostly) excellent looks.
Underwood has gotten his guys to buy into his "next man up" ethos, which, you could argue, includes a “one more pass” attitude. The Illini need to continue passing up good shots for great ones, which occasionally falls by the wayside when they get tight against tougher opponents. In any case, they're currently missing too many of the wide-open shots they create to make the philosophy fully pay off, but perhaps their willingness to seek out the best looks in games like Sunday's will become a force of habit and deliver rewards when the shooting finally comes around.
15
Sophomore forward Jake Davis – uniform No. 15 – continues to earn minutes with his high motor and three-point shooting stroke. Against Northwestern, Davis made his presence felt, going 3-for-6 from deep en route to 11 points, including eight in the first half, to help the Illini build a lead that proved to be insurmountable.
Although Davis is capable of more than he has shown in a specialist role, his understanding of expectations and fit among his teammates has helped him continue to climb the depth chart and provide positive outcomes during his reserve minutes. Having raised his three-point-shooting mark to 34.2 percent on the season – more impressive given his sporadic playing time – Davis figures to get his number called even more often down the stretch this season.