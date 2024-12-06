Bulls Guard and Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu Records First NBA Triple-Double
Ayo Dosunmu has been recognized for his all-around talent since entering the NBA back in 2021 – and even well before that, during a brilliant NCAA All-American career at the University of Illinois and as a Chicago Pubic League star at Morgan Park and Westinghouse.
In this 2024-25 NBA season, Dosunmu seems to have honed and harnessed those skills as a starting guard for the Chicago Bulls, and on Thursday it was the San Antonio Spurs who felt the brunt of all that focused and finely tuned ability when Dosunmu notched his first career NBA triple-double to lead the Bulls to a 139-124 win.
Dosunmu scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds and 11 assists to go with three steals – the most complete and prolific performance of his three-plus seasons with the Bulls, who selected him as a second-round pick out of Illinois in the 2021 NBA Draft.
With Dosunmu shooting 9-for-13 from the field (including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc) and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, while committing just one turnover in 35 minutes, it was a fitting box score for a player whose reputational weaknesses at the pro level have been an unsteady shooting touch and a loose handle.
Through 22 games this season, Dosunmu is now averaging12.0 points (on 48.1 percent shooting) and career highs in rebounds ( 3.6) and assists (4.2). The Bulls are just 10-13, but lately the rapid progress of rookie forward Matas Buzelis, the (possible?) return to health of guard Lonzo Ball and Dosunmu's growth seem to be bringing out some of the Bulls' most competitive basketball of the season.