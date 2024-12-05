Illini Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley Climb in Jonathan Wasserman's Mock Draft
One month into the college basketball season, NBA scout and draft insider Jonathan Wasserman released his first in-season mock draft, and both of Illinois’ top prospects – freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley – have moved up from their preseason slots.
In this mock, Jakucionis is projected to go sixth to the Toronto Raptors, a team that would benefit tremendously from a table-setter like KJ and already seems to find value in playing a big guard (6-foot-7 Scottie Barnes) at the 1.
Averaging 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, Jakucionis has been excellent through seven games for the Illini. And while his passing has been on full display in every game, the improvement in (or perhaps just his willingness to show) his ability to create his own shot in recent weeks has been evident (23 points against then-No. 19 Arkansas last week, for instance) and has him moving up draft boards.
And while the basic numbers tell a story, the advanced metrics tell an even more convincing one:
According to Wasserman, Jakucionis’ 67.4 percent true shooting percentage and 32.7 percent assist percentage – assuming they were to hold through the season – would certify his legendary status. Those numbers would make him only the third freshman to ever reach those plateaus over a college season.
As for Jakucionis' pro comparison, it’s likely that his clutch shot-making down the stretch against Arkansas helped some find parallels to a certain “Mr. Big Shot" – Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups.
Meanwhile, Riley is pegged in Wasserman's mock draft to go at No. 22 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that isn’t in desperate need of a bucket-getter but that would undoubtedly welcome another in Riley.
Wasserman praised Riley for his “tough shotmaking” and “effortlessness and fluidity," which may not be fully represented in his numbers (15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds).
Riley's efficiency (50 percent on 5.1 3-point attempts per game) in the act of taking such difficult shots likely has drawn scouts to his sky-high potential – just as much as it has shined a spotlight on his sometimes-questionable shot selection.
Efficiency and decision-making can be taught. Talent – which Riley has in spades – is much harder to come by. So even if Riley merely maintains, and doesn't boost, his current numbers by season's end, expect him to climb into the lottery discussion by the time April rolls around.