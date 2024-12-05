How to Watch: Illinois Basketball at Northwestern (Game 8)
How to Watch
No. 19 Illinois (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten)
Day and time: Friday (Dec. 6) at 8 p.m. CT
Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: None
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
Odds and Ends
Favorite: Not available
Over/under: Not available
Illinois vs. Northwester all time: Illinois leads the series 143-45
Streak: Northwestern has won one in a row against Illinois
Last meeting: Northwestern 96, Illinois 91 (Jan. 24, 2024 at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 20
With guard Brooks Barnhizer (20.2) and forward Nick Martinelli (20.1), Northwestern is the only team in NCAA Division I with two 20-points-per-game scorers. OK, we're fudging a bit: Barnhizer has played only five games – below the minimum to qualify for the leaderboard – after missing the first four games with a foot injury. But the technicality won't matter to Wildcats opponents. Both Barnhizer (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) and Martinelli (6-foot-7, 220 pounds) are physical, crafty, mid-range wizards who terrorize mismatches in isolation, and Illinois has only one Kylan Boswell to assign to shutdown duty. Friday may be a day when the Illini wish they could have back Ty Rodgers' redshirt year.
Quick tips:
- Northwestern has, in different times, been what many opponents considered to be an automatic Big Ten win. But these are not your father's Wildcats. NU has won 22 games and reached the second round of the tournament under coach Chris Collins each of the past two years, and it has split with Illinois over the past four games. The Cats have lost their three games to solid teams (Dayton, Butler and Iowa) by a total of eight points – including a one-point nail-biter in Iowa City in their conference opener.
- Illinois' field-goal percentage defense (36.2) ranks No. 8 in Division I basketball, while Northwestern is shooting a middling 44.9 percent from the field (No. 189). The Illini guards are long and aggressive, and big men Morez Johnson Jr. and Tomislav Ivisic are among the best shot-blocking combos in college basketball.
- With size at every position and no shortage of players who have a nose for the ball and a willingness to mix it up, the Illini have the largest rebounding margin in Division I (plus-15.3).
Illinois on SI Prediction
The No. 19 Illini are feeling themselves after a commendable neutral-site win over Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day, and their size, shooting and rugged commitment to getting stops on the defensive end are a nightmarish mix for the Wildcats. At the same time, Welsh-Ryan Arena hasn't been kind to Illinois lately (two consecutive losses), and the Illini have already had one weak performance against a funky, disruptive defense (see: Oakland). The Wildcats' D, though different in form from that of the Golden Bears, qualifies as gnarly. Still, expect the Illini to be physical with Barnhizer and Martinelli to keep them out of the paint, force NU to make shots from the perimeter and leave no extra possession off the glass unclaimed as they post their first Big Ten win of the 2024-25 season.