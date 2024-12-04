Former Illinois Basketball Star Marcus Domask Has Career Night in G-League
After less than a month in the G-League, Windy City Bulls swingman and former Illinois star Marcus Domask has already been bounced around like an old, weathered Wilson.
He earned the start in Windy City's Nov. 8 opener but played only 10 minutes. A game later, he was a DNP. Over the next few games, he came off the bench and played sparingly. But ever since re-entering the Bulls' starting lineup on Nov. 19, Domask has been a fixture there, and on Monday he seemed to finally find his groove.
In 33 minutes against the Indiana Mad Ants, Domask posted G-League career highs of 16 points, six rebounds and three steals, along with a pair of assists and a block. Despite his club falling 112-109 to Indiana on the road, Domask put together arguably the most complete performance of his young professional career.
After averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists as a senior at Illinois in 2023-24 and leading the Illini to their best season since their 2004-05 national runners-up campaign, Domask still has some things to prove to NBA scouts and executives before he'll get a longer look in an NBA uniform.
Domask was averaging 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists through nine games with Windy City before Monday's outing, and he has been pegged as a 'tweener – either a 2-guard who lacks top explosiveness and shooting ability or an undersized small forward.
But if over time he can consistently replicate the shooting stroke that was on display against the Mad Ants (5-for-10 on field goals, 3-for-3 on free throws), Domask will have plenty more nights like those ahead in the G-League and eventually could get a chance to carve out a niche for himself on an NBA roster – if not in Chicago, perhaps somewhere else.