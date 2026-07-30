Big Ten Power Forward 2026-27 Power Rankings: Does David Mirkovic Stand Alone?

In retrospect, it's hard to believe that David Mirkovic was, for the most part, an afterthought in Illinois’ 2025 recruiting class. In a season when the Illini were projected to be led by veterans, Mirkovic was supposed to provide depth and develop. Instead, he was one of Illinois’ most productive players and one of the biggest surprises in college basketball.

Now, with a full season ( plus another offseason ) under his belt, Mirkovic is going to be operating at an even higher level – and with a larger role. But is he the best player at his position in the Big Ten?

Although he is almost certainly the premier returning power forward in the league, there are multiple heralded transfers who could give Mirkovic a run for his money. Here are the top five power forwards in the Big Ten entering 2026-27:

Big Ten point guard power rankings

Big Ten shooting guard power rankings

Top five power forwards in the Big Ten entering 2026-27

Dec 21, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) looks to pass while being defended by Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Zach Martini (99) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

No. 5: Caden Pierce, Purdue

As a sophomore, Caden Pierce was named the Ivy League Player of the Year. Shoot, score, pass, rebound, defend – Pierce quite literally did it all. In that 2023-24 campaign, he averaged 16.6 points (including a conference-best 54.6 percent from the field), 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

He did take a step backwards in 2024-25, averaging just 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists, but that can be attributed at least as much to a serious ankle injury that hindered him nearly all season as to regression. In 2025-26, Pierce redshirted before entering the transfer portal.

He landed in West Lafayette, and Pierce's game is an ideal fit for the Boilermakers. An extraordinarily heady player, he gets the majority of his buckets from cutting, rim running, crashing the offensive boards and knocking down the occasional three. Pierce is a sensational rebounder at his position – on both ends of the floor – and can facilitate with the best of them. He can even orchestrate action if necessary.

Pierce is one of the most uniquely skilled and versatile players in the country. And between his own hoops IQ and that of Purdue coach Matt Painter, expect Pierce to continue to flourish at the high-major level, producing efficiently and confidently wearing any hat the Boilermakers need him to don.

No. 4: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Minnesota

Jan 20, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (5) controls the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After following Niko Medved from Colorado State to Minnesota, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had no trouble finding his footing at the high-major level. He elevated his raw averages across the board as a junior, averaging 13.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks. He also shot a decent 32.3 percent from deep while hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Crocker-Johnson can rip and go from the perimeter, knock down catch-and-shoot triples or produce inside. On defense, he can guard a range of positions and is excellent on the glass. He’ll have an opportunity to lead an underrated Minnesota squad to its first NCAA Tournament in eight long years.

No. 3: J.P. Estrella, Michigan

Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) signals a close shot during the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In only 18.3 minutes per game, J.P. Estrella contributed 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds – a mind-boggling 2.8 of which came on the offensive glass – for Tennessee in 2025-26.

With Michigan, he’ll play a similar role (albeit in a larger capacity): feast on the offensive boards, finish plays and, at times, post up. Estrella is one of the best offensive rebounders in the nation and a top-tier lob threat (he is extremely bouncy). He also has very soft touch around the rim (including a buttery-smooth baby hook), which allows him to be a threat with his back to the basket.

As a shooter, Estrella is developing (4-for-10 on threes last season), but his jumper isn’t a true weapon in his arsenal. Expect him to live on the interior for the Wolverines, offering value as a dominant glass cleaner and solid rim protector while chipping in efficient scoring (60.8 percent from the field on his career).

No. 2: Aiden Sherrell, Indiana

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) dunks the ball during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of two-way impact, there may not be a better forward in the Big Ten next season than Aiden Sherrell. Last year, averaged 2.2 blocks … in just 23.9 minutes per game. He also dominated the boards, snagging 6.2 per outing.

Sherrell has primarily been a play finisher and a lob threat on offense, but he has shown flashes of being much more. He shot 33.8 percent from deep in 2025-26, connecting on 0.8 threes per game. He has shown the ability to put the ball on the floor and drive from the perimeter, and his back-to-the-basket game also has notable upside.

If he gets the green light (as expected) at Indiana, Sherrell could display a more diverse skill set than he has in the past – although there may be some early-season bumps. From Day 1, though, he’ll be one of the most valuable interior defenders and rebounders in the league.

No. 1: David Mirkovic, Illinois

Dec 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) drives the ball against Southern University Jaguars forward Malek Abdelgowad (8) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Mirkovic’s not-so-secret superpower: versatility. Frontcourt players who are respectable shooters can have a major impact because of their ability to pull interior defenders out of the lane. But Mirkovic isn’t just respectable – he’s borderline elite (1.5 threes per game on 37.5 percent shooting).

He’s also one of the best post-up players in the Big Ten. Mirkovic can use his brute strength to overpower defenders, his fancy footwork to create a clean look or his advanced IQ and vision to hit an open teammate. To top it off, he’s one of the best rebounders in the Big Ten (8.0 per game last season).

Oh, and did we forget to mention he can also play point guard? Mirkovic is capable of initiating action for his squad. He can be a ball-screen operator or set the screen himself. And he’s fairly versatile on defense, despite his relatively heavy feet.

And he was all of that as a freshman. Slimmed down, more athletic, more experienced and more comfortable, Mirkovic could be better in every facet in 2026-27. The result: Mirkovic will be in the thick of the Big Ten Player of the Year race and an All-American candidate.