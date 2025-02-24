How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. Iowa (Game 29)
How to Watch
Illinois (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (15-12, 6-10 Big Ten)
Day and time: Tuesday (Feb. 25) at 8 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
TV: FS1
Stream: foxsports.com/live/fs1 | FOX Sports app
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372
Odds and Ends
Illinois vs. Iowa all time: Illinois leads the series 92-77
Streak: Illinois has won two in a row against Iowa
Last meeting: Illinois 73, Iowa 61, (March 10, 2024, Iowa City, Iowa)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 37.9
The Illini are set for yet another matchup with a high-octane offense, and this time it's against an Iowa squad shooting an excellent 37.9 percent from three-point range on the season.
After allowing Wisconsin and Duke to go a combined 22-for-47 (46.8 percent) from deep, Illinois needs to make a few adjustments to prevent the well-balanced Hawkeyes (five players who knock down at least one three per game) from shooting the Illini out of their own gym.
Quick tips:
- Iowa lost its low-post presence and leading rebounder Owen Freeman (6.7 per game) to a finger injury last month, leaving a gaping hole on the glass for a team that already struggled in that category. On the season, the Hawkeyes have an average rebounding margin of minus-5.3, which figures to be a large factor against an Illinois team that is usually excellent on the boards (even without Morez Johnson Jr.).
- 6-foot-7 wing Payton Sandfort is pouring in 16.7 points per game and hitting 2.6 triples per contest. It's seemingly a nightmarish matchup for an Illini team that has struggled to slow opposing wings and recently been unable to contain three-point marksmen. Illinois will need Tre White to step up and help reverse both of those trends.
Illinois on SI Prediction
On a three-game skid and having just suffered the worst loss in school history on Saturday night against No. 3 Duke in New York CIty, Illinois returns to Champaign seeking to find its footing as the regular season winds down.
In a similar downturn, Iowa has lost five of its last seven, but it did get back in the win column in its last contest – an 85-79 home victory over Washington on Saturday.
While the Illini have been absolutely dominated in its last two games, losing by a combined 64 points, they still bring a combination of size and athleticism that Iowa may not have the personnel to match. Illinois’ superiority on the boards and ability to play through 7-foot-1 Tomislav Ivisic will be keys in staving off the visitors. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes will need a scorching-hot performance from deep to pull off the conference road upset. And while that may not happen, expect Iowa to knock down enough triples to at least keep things competitive in Champaign.