Big Ten Tournament: Can Illinois Contain Maryland This Time Around?
Jan. 23 was less than two months ago and yet is a million miles from where Illinois men's basketball stands today.
It was back then, with center Tomislav Ivisic out and several of his teammates laid low by a nasty flu bug, when Maryland rolled into Champaign and proceeded to roll over the Illini, 91-70, as Terrapins big men Derik Queen and Julian Reese pounded the home team into hamburger.
But with Ivisic healthy, Morez Johnson Jr. having made a triumphant return from a broken wrist and Illinois (21-11) again taking the shape of a cohesive, multi-faceted and dangerously potent unit, that regular-season loss feels almost of another era as the seventh-seeded Illini get set to face the second-seeded Terps in a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game Friday in Indianapolis.
"We had a heck of a game against them the first time," Underwood said after Illinois' second-round win over Iowa on Thursday. "Obviously, Tomi wasn't in the game. They're very good. And, you know, we haven't seen them in a little bit, so it will be a different challenge."
Yet the central challenges Maryland (24-7) presents can't be ignored: The Terps force turnovers (14.1 per game) and the Illini have an ugly tendency of committing too many them. Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Selton Miguel both knock down at least 41.5 percent of their threes. And, of course, Queen and Reese – who raged like bulls in a china shop (combining for 52 points and 23 rebounds) against Illinois in January – are prirotiy No. 1. Yet the Illini have zero available depth to account for them if and when Ivisic or Johnson is off the floor.
"They've got great guards. They really shoot it," Underwood said. "And, obviously, Queen and Juju are very, very good. So, yeah, it'll be a different challenge. But our health is the big thing. And we had foul trouble in that first game. I mean, we had some pretty small guys trying to guard those guys in post-ups."
Every game is a little different. The Illini will have to hope this one is nothing like their last tangle with the Terps.