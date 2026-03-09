Illinois' Big Ten Tournament Seed Revealed: Breaking Down the Illini's Path

Following Nebraska’s overtime win against Iowa, the Big Ten regular-season standings have officially been cemented for the 2025-26 season – which means the conference tournament seeds have been finalized.

Illinois, which went 15-5 in league play, completed its season knotted in a three-way tie with Michigan State and Nebraska for second place after knocking off Maryland on Sunday afternoon.

But given the tiebreaker rules (winning percentage against teams with the same record), the Illini were given the last spot among the three – though they still secured a triple bye as the No. 4 seed in the tournament. It's not a bad place to be. Here’s Illinois’ potential path to the Big Ten title:

Illinois’ path to a Big Ten Tournament championship revealed

Nov 14, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood greets the crowd before the tip of the game with the Colgate Raiders at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Quarterfinals (Friday): Winner of Wisconsin vs. Washington/USC

In Wednesday's second round, Washington will face USC, and the victor will square off against Wisconsin. The winner of that contest will match up with Illinois on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Although the Badgers are likely the toughest foe of that bunch, the Illini certainly wouldn’t mind another shot at Wisconsin, which recently came into Champaign and knocked off Illinois in overtime a few weeks ago – a game, notably, in which the Illini were missing Andrej Stojakovic and Kylan Boswell .

Expected matchup in semifinal (Saturday): Michigan

Yet another potential opportunity for the Illini to avenge a regular-season loss. Illinois would likely see Michigan (the No. 1 seed in the tournament) in the semifinals if Brad Underwood’s club manages to win in the quarters.

The Wolverines came into State Farm Center just over a week ago and, led by former Illini Morez Johnson Jr. , tossed the home squad all over the court. Illinois would surely benefit from another crack at Michigan before the NCAA Tournament (ideally testing out schematic adjustments), but it will earn one only if both teams win their initial matchups Friday.

Championship (Sunday)

Illinois would need just two wins (albeit two against extremely tough opponents) to punch its ticket to the Big Ten Tournament title game – a contest in which it would likely meet either Nebraska, Michigan State, Purdue or UCLA.