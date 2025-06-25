Boston Celtics Eye Move into NBA Lottery, Targeting Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis
Top NBA draft picks usually find themselves in difficult situations early in their careers, stuck with bottom-feeding NBA teams – evident by their pick in the draft. Rarely does a lottery pick get drafted into a “win now” situation; although when they are, the outcome has often been spectacular – especially for one team: the Boston Celtics.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were drafted in back-to-back years, each selected with the No. 3 overall pick and each making it to the Eastern Conference Finals in their rookie campaigns. Fast-forward just a few years later, and in 2024 the pair led the Celtics to an NBA title.
Although Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis isn’t projected to go quite as high as third (he has been pegged for the 8-12 range in most mock drafts), he may wind up with the same organization – and with an equally enviable path ahead.
According to Steve Bulpett, an NBA columnist, the Celtics are attempting to move into the lottery specifically to select the 6-foot-6 Lithuanian lead guard Jakucionis.
After dealing Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers – who had been projected to draft Jakucionis in a handful of mocks – it appears Boston is in need of a playmaker at the 1.
Enter Jakucionis, a passing savant with the ability to facilitate for teammates that is second to none in this year’s draft class. Toss in the Celtics' loaded roster and Jakucionis certainly would be well-equipped to specialize as a table-setter coming out of the gate in Boston.
And for Jakucionis, there is arguably no better landing spot than the league’s premier organization when it comes to combining development with winning.