Brad Underwood, Bret Bielema, Shauna Green Feature in Chicago Cubs' 'Illini Night'
Tuesday was "Illini Night" at Wrigley Field in the Cubs' series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, and plenty of Illinois coaches – Bret Bielema, Brad Underwood and Shauna Green – and players were in attendance. The Illini basketball head coaches – Underwood and Green – got to throw out a first pitch, while Bielema (football) had the honor of singing the seventh-inning stretch.
Underwood could have used a little more mustard on his pitch, but overall? Not bad. As for Bielema, well, let's just say we're glad for his sake that he has a day job. Quarterback Luke Altmeyer also helped out with the seventh-inning stretch, but it was his coach who did most of the singing.
Hilariously, Bielema also told Brewers fans to "sit down" before singing. Not that the former Wisconsin Badgers coach needed to add fuel to the rivalry, but whether or not he meant to, he probably did. Let's just see how Wisconsin fans respond when Illinois visits Madison on Nov. 22.
Overall, it sounds – no pun intended – like Illini Night at Wrigley Field was a success. As for the game, the Cubs beat the Brewers, 5-3, making it all that much sweeter for Cubs fans.