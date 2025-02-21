Brad Underwood Airs Frustration With Refs After Illinois Loss to Wisconsin
On Tuesday, Illinois (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) traveled to Madison for a matchup with No. 11 Wisconsin (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten), seeking to complete the season sweep of the Badgers after taking them down 86-80 in Champaign two months ago.
Between the absence of Morez Johnson Jr. (broken wrist) and illnesses slowing down Tomislav Ivisic and Jake Davis, the Illini did what they could to hold on but failed to stay within striking distance, ultimately falling 95-74.
Although Illinois met plenty of obvious resistance given its poor roster health, coach Brad Underwood wasn't shy about calling out the game officials for piling on to the Illini's woes.
When questioned about Kasparas Jakucionis’ seven turnovers against Wisconsin, Underwood’s explanation was simple:
“Well, I saw three fouls that didn’t get called – that were turnovers, that were egregious – and two of them in the last four minutes,” he said. “I’m really frustrated with that; he should be shooting four free throws in the first four minutes of the game. … I don’t know how you miss those.”
Underwood went so far as to blame Jakucionis’ deep wrist bruise and subsequent two-game absence back in January to a “a no-call. I mean, it’s right there in front of the official. They just don’t call it.”
As for any perceived progress in the level of officiating within the Big Ten throughout the season, Underwood said he hasn't seen it:
“There’s no accountability," he said. "These guys go officiate in another game the next night in a different league. That’s one of the challenges we have.”
Underwood elected to send the no-calls from the Wisconsin game into the Big Ten league office, and he even spoke with the commissioner of officials.
Despite his frustrations, Underwood made his respect for Tuesday's officiating crew clear:
“Those are really good officials.”