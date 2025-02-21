Where Illinois Basketball Ranks in ESPN's Jay Bilas Index Update
The second volume of the 2024-25 "Bilas Index" – a listing of the top 68 teams in college basketball from ESPN expert Jay Bilas – was released on Wednesday. In an Illinois season that has so far fallen short of Illini fans' highest expectations, it's probably worth taking a moment to consider how far the team has fallen since Bilas revealed Volume 1 back in November:
One spot. Up.
Yup. Back when a few leaves still clung to branches around Champaign and Illini fans clung to dark-horse national championship hopes, Bilas viewed Illinois as the 27th-best team in college basketball.
And now, deep into a season marred by injuries, illnesses, inconsistencies and often-infuriating decision-making, the Illini (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) are absolutely wallowing at ... No. 26?
Here's Bilas' latest take on Illinois:
"The SEC might be dominating on the court and in headlines, but the Big Ten is still primed to potentially send 10 teams to the dance -- and the Illini are the conference's last "lock" by our Bubble Watch standards. They lead the Big Ten in scoring (84.3 PPG) thanks to four players averaging in double-digit points, led by freshman Kasparas Jakucionis (16.0). And they play fast, ranking inside the top 20 of tempo by KenPom."
Not exactly unbridled raves, but there's a reason Bilas ranks the Illini – even given Jakucionis' turnovers, Morez Johnson Jr.'s injury and the team's full-scale assault of clanged three-point attempts – where he does: They're good. Possibly really good. In other words, roughly how most folks thought of them back in the fall.
A boatload of talent still remains on this roster, and clear improvements are there to be made that can optimize it. That's far more than can be said for a sweeping majority of college basketball programs. Sometimes the mixture takes time. Jakucionis, Tomislav Ivisic and Will Riley are only two-thirds through their first college hoops seasons. Kylan Boswell, Tre White, Ben Humrichous and others are still in their first year in Champaign.
Bilas, like most experts, is hedging his bets on these Illini, likely because he knows the ceiling for this squad can still be found in San Antonio and the Final Four.