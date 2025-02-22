Illini now

Brad Underwood and the Illini Embracing Opportunity to Play at The 'Mecca'

Illinois basketball is preparing to seize the moment against Duke at Madison Square Garden.

Jackson Langendorf

Feb 2, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before the start of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood isn’t taking the opportunity to play at New York City’s historical Madison Square Garden for granted – and he’s making sure his team doesn’t either. 

“It’s a hallowed place, anytime I get the chance to take a team to play at Madison Square Garden, I’m going to do that. There’s a special vibe about the place, the building, the excitement, and if you’re a basketball player, you’re a basketball coach, playing there is very, very special.” 

On Saturday night, the Illini (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) will suit up against No. 3 Duke (23-3, 15-1 ACC), marking the third consecutive season the Illini have played at MSG and the fifth time overall during Underwood’s tenure.

So far, Underwood has compiled a 3-1 record, including three straight top-25 wins at the Garden.  

Just last season, Illinois took down then-No. 11 Florida Atlantic in a 98-89 shootout in the Big Apple.

Participating in the Jimmy V Classic in a top-25 showdown, it served as Marcus Domask’s coming out party in an Illini jersey pouring in 33 points on 15-for-21 shooting. Behind his showing, and an additional 33 points from Terrence Shannon Jr., the Illini staved off the Owls. 

But one season later, after welcoming ten newcomers, Underwood wants to ensure his new squad recognizes the special moment they have waiting.

“We’ve not been afraid to go challenge the best and play the best in an arena that’s really special to the game of basketball. And I want our players to understand that’s the mecca. Every great player has played there.”

If Underwood wanted to challenge the best, he’s clearly headed to the right place. Consider this an NCAA Tournament type of game and feel going against a Blue Devil squad that won 19 of its last 20.

It's also the chance to take on possible Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg.

To extend its winning streak at the Garden and take down Duke, Illinois will need to put all the pieces together on both ends, and have its best showing of the season. 

Regardless of the outcome on Saturday night, Underwood is dead-set on trying to bring his Illini back to Madison Square Garden next year, telling the media on Thursday.

“We’ll play anyone in the Garden.”

