Illini Coach Brad Underwood Offers Take on Duke Freshman Cooper Flagg
You don’t have to be a college basketball guru to know the name Cooper Flagg.
A 2025 re-class who should be picking out his prom suit, Flagg has walked into college basketball and wasted no time, putting up 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
All three of those figures rank first on a Duke squad that landed at No. 3 in the latest AP poll and is widely considered one of the two favorites to win the 2025 national championship.
The frontrunner to take home the Naismith National Player of the Year Award, Flagg is putting together one of the better freshman campaigns Division I basketball has seen.
On Saturday, Flagg and his Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC) head to New York City to take on Illinois (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) in a highly anticipated Big Ten-ACC showdown at Madison Square Garden.
With his exceptional season, Flagg has naturally drawn high praise from opposing head coaches. So what is Illinois coach Brad Underwood's assessment of Flagg?
“Obviously Cooper is as good as advertised. … I think he’s one of the best players I’ve seen come into college basketball in years.”
Although Flagg’s ability on the offensive end is well-documented, Underwood gave attention to Flagg's contributions on the other side of the court:
“I think he’s an elite defender," he said.
The numbers seem to agree, as Flagg is turning in 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. The advanced statistics are even higher on Flagg, as he ranks first in the ACC in defensive win shares, defensive box plus/minus and defensive rating.
“Watching him on film, he’s very good," Underwood said. "I think he wakes up on most game days and has 20. There’s not very many guys that can do that.”
Underwood compared Flagg to other college basketball greats he has coached against, mentioning the likes of Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin before giving Flagg the ultimate approval:
“He’s different.”
Flagg is currently the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, though recent discussion has been about a possible return to Duke for a second season – including from Flagg himself. Underwood offered his two cents, endorsing a Flagg return as a rising tide that would lift all boats.
“I’d love to, personally, see him stay in [college] basketball for another year," Underwood said. "I would work any NIL deal possible to keep that young man in college basketball. I think he’s great for the game.”