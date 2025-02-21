Where Illinois Basketball Will Struggle Most Without Morez Johnson Jr.
Through Illinois’ first 14 games of the season, freshman big man Morez Johnson Jr. logged no more than 22 minutes in an outing and scored in double figures just twice.
In the next 12 games, Johnson’s minutes drastically increased – and, along with it, his production. Playing at least 15 minutes in each game, Johnson scored at least 11 points in six games and grabbed eight rebounds or more in five.
Headlined by a dominant 14-point, 15-rebound showing in a win over Ohio State, Johnson’s growth was evident – and he was rewarded with a spot in the starting lineup.
Four games later, Johnson’s impact was on peak display – this time on the defensive end.
Taking on then-No. 11 Michigan State, Johnson was keeping his Illini in the contest with back-to-back blocks. But on the second rejection, while attempting to break his fall, Johnson broke his wrist, forcing him out of action for an indefinite amount of time.
After quickly developing into such an integral part of Illinois’ scheme on both sides of the court, Johnson now leaves a gaping hole due to his absence. Here are the areas where the Illini will miss him most:
Rebounding
Despite averaging just 17.7 minutes, Johnson is second on the team in rebounds, averaging 6.6 – which translates to an outstanding 14.8 boards per 40 minutes. According to Fox Sports, that per-40 figure ranks 15th in the country and second in the Big Ten – behind only Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler (15.2).
A menace specifically on his team's side of the floor, Johnson ranks first in the Big Ten and ninth in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage (18.3 percent).
Johnson’s importance on the glass was crystal clear on Tuesday when Wisconsin jumped out to an early 16-4 advantage on the boards and eventually won the battle of the boards 39-30 – Illinois' worst rebounding margin of the season. Without Johnson, the Illini need their guards and wings to hit the glass harder than they have all season – and for 6-foot-9 forward Ben Humrichous (4.0 rebounds per game) to pick up a healthy portion of the slack.
Defense
Although Kylan Boswell is an excellent on-ball defender and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn isn’t far behind, the Illini have made a high priority of running opponents off the three-point line – even at the expense of some extra dribble penetration. Johnson had been there to clean up a lot of mistakes in the past, deterring many more shots than he blocked (1.1 per game).
Johnson, an excellent athlete with next-level anticipation skills, seemed to have an innate understanding of when to rotate to help or contest. Toss in his physicality in the post, and he’s a nightmarish threat to every opposing player on the floor. A defensive frontcourt of Johnson and Tomislav Ivisic is as effective and imposing as any in the country.
But without Johnson, and lacking true size behind Ivisic, the Illini will be forced to step up their on-ball defense and prevent guards from getting into the paint and breaking down the defense – especially when Ivisic isn’t on the court. If Illinois has no choice but to pack its defense inside against Duke, the Blue Devils – who shoot 37.9 percent on threes – aren't going to be afraid to let fly from the perimeter.