Brad Underwood on What Illinois Needs for a Deep NCAA Tournament Run

The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket was officially set on Sunday evening – which means we now have 68 coaches saying some version of the same exact thing: It’s a new season.

“Zero and zero. Everybody’s got a new start,” said Illinois head coach Brad Underwood after his club landed the No. 3 in the South Region on Selection Sunday. And although fans may be tired of hearing the same line on an annual basis, Underwood – and every other head coach in the tournament singing the same refrain – is not wrong.

Now that the Illini have their route settled – starting with a matchup against 14th-seeded Penn – everything else goes out the window. Any talk of regular-season concepts like learning lessons, rest and momentum must be brushed aside, put out of sight and out of mind.

Illinois’ 4-5 record over its past nine games might as well have come from another season altogether. It's ancient history. Now the Illini require a laser focus on the task ahead: a deep run. So how exactly can the Illini achieve that? Underwood outlined a few keys for his squad to string together a handful of victories.

Brad Underwood shares keys to a deep Illinois run in NCAA Tournament

Feb 15, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

“It’d be nice to shoot the ball a little better,” Underwood said. “I think we’ve got a group that can really do that. We haven’t been great the last couple games from three.

“I think defensive rebounding. I think it’s one possession. I don’t think it’s a lot. I think we’re doing a lot of things really well. I was frustrated with our rebounding the last couple games in terms of just being nasty enough to go snatch a ball.”

The Illini have remained a force on the offensive glass, recovering 38.7 percent of their misses, which is good for third-best in the country. The defensive boards have been a different tale, though, as Illinois is just No. 37 in the nation in that department.

And, seemingly, Underwood’s unit is often at its worst on the defensive glass when the lights are brightest. The Illini have failed to snag key rebounds in clutch moments in multiple games this season – the latest being a John Blackwell offensive rebound that allowed Wisconsin to survive against Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament.

“It’s just sustainability for 40 minutes,” Underwood said. “We can’t take plays off and have lapses – especially when we make shots. That’s when our lapses have happened. But I think we’re in a good spot. And had a great practice yesterday. And we’ve addressed that. And we’ll get that handled.”